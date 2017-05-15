C3 and RAKBANK to bring innovative payroll solutions for the UAE’s blue collar community

The new agreement will provide banked and unbanked employees and companies an easier and more convenient method for outward remittances and payroll schemes

C3 and RAKBANK have signed a partnership to provide a 360-degree payroll solution serving both banking and non-banking individuals and companies. The signing, which took place on the 1st of May 2017 at Seamless Middle East at The World Trade Centre in Dubai, is expected to drive financial inclusion and open up new markets.

RAKBANK’s RAKMoneyTransfer will be complemented by a C3 base of 500,000 cards to provide monthly remittance. C3 aims to make payroll services a seamless and easy experience for B2B users, as well as empower those without bank accounts all around the world with a broad scope of financial services and benefits.

Part of Edenred Group, C3 Card is the market leader in payroll card services and has issued over a million payroll cards servicing large companies and their employees, banks, exchange houses and finance houses. Specialising in designing and managing solutions for companies and public institutions, Edenred will help companies and individuals in the UAE gain purchasing power, optimise their expenses, and motivate their teams.

The Group’s solutions are used across a network of 1.4 million affiliated merchants, by 43 million employees who work for 750,000 client organisations. Operating in 42 countries, the group serves close to 8,000 employees. In 2016, the transaction volume managed by Edenred amounted to almost €20 billion. C3 aims to make payroll services a seamless and easy experience for B2B users, and to empower those without bank accounts all around the world with a broad scope of financial services and benefits.

