Buying cheap knock-off tires endanger lives

DUBAI – Beware of where you purchase your tires in the country. Knock-offs are paving way to more accidents on the roads endangering your life and other people’s lives.

Counterfeit tires such as “Denlop” and “Micheline” are mimicking original branded names like Dunlop and Michelin tires fooling motorists to get a cheaper price for “new” tires, according to a thenational.ae report.

Other sellers also alter manufacturing and tampering with the expiry dates with glue and extra numbers. Official dealers explained that a tire expiration year can be changed from 2014 to 2016.

Talal Mosleh, a branch manager from Al Masaood Bridgestone, said in the report that substandard tires are dangerous because of the stress placed on the tires by the UAE’s hot climate.

“If buyers don’t see this sticker pasted on the tire, [they should] never buy it … I’ve come across cheating in the market, changing the year digit. Even selling used tires is not allowed and violators may face a fine of AED 50,000,” he explained.

An authorized Abu Dhabi dealer for Michelin, Ahmed Askar from Tyre Plus, mentioned that there are currently too many Chinese brands available in the market that are selling at a cheaper price than the genuine ones.

“For example, with a branded Michelin, we sell an R16 saloon car tyre for Dh300. But Chinese-manufactured ‘Michelines’ are sold in the market at Dh200,” he said.

Although Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (Esma) has made efforts to combat the issue by making it compulsory for sellers to fit a radio frequency identification device (Rfid) stickers on each new tire, industry experts argued that drivers should be more aware on the particular issue.

UAE motorists should be more knowledgeable when it comes to buying a new tire for their vehicles.

“We always recommend people get tires from trusted brands and stay away from second-hand tires. Old tires are not only dangerous to the person driving the car, but threaten others’ lives if they burst,” RoadSafetyUAE founder, Thomas Edelmann, noting that substandard tires lead to fatal accidents.