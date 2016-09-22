Business leaders urge firms to increase budget on promoting exports

DUBAI-After a report published by a development agency stating that every single dollar spent on export promotion generates $87 worth of additional exports and a $384 increase in gross domestic product (GDP), business leaders in Dubai encouraged companies to increase budgets for promoting exports in order to grow sales and GDP as well.

Development agency International Trade Center (ITC), a joint initiative of World Trade Organization and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), has found out that trade promotion organizations (TPOs) contribute to five to six percent in GDP per capita and seven to eight percent rise in exports.

Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of the Department of Economic Development (DED) in Dubai, was quoted as saying in a 7days.ae report that the emirate is uniquely placed to benefit from sustained focus in trade and export promotion.

He also said that the emirate endures to evolve into a strategic manufacturing, export and re-export hub.

“The more local firms realize their export potential and the more Dubai communicates its advantages as a source market for diverse products overseas, the outward-looking growth strategy of Dubai and the UAE will have the desired results, including favorable balance of trade,” Al Qamzi added.

For his part, Saed Al Awadi, CEO of Dubai Exports, said that the role of trade promotion organizations in managing growth has become more vital with the global trade scene becoming more dynamic and volatile.

“A mere one percent increase in export promotion budget is seen to increase overall export by 0.074 percent,” he added.

According to Al Awadi, the direct impact of such investment reflects on the domestic economy, as growth in related sectors such as manufacturing and logistics, in addition to reinforcing the source market as a competitive destination to do business.