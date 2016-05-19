Bullying in social media

Atty. Barney, what should I do if someone is bullying me in the social media? I have already demanded from him to stop pestering me but he still continues to post derogatory remarks and comments in my Facebook page and twitter account. I hope to hear your legal advice and more power to all readers of your column. – Katherine

Bullying in the social media or the continued posting of derogatory remarks and comments by someone in your Facebook page and twitter account is an attack against your honor and dignity under the Federal Decree No. 5 of 2012 or the UAE Cybercrime Law. You can file a complaint with the Police as the law punishes whoever uses a computer network or electronic information system or any information technology means for the invasion of privacy of another person in other than the cases allowed by the law and by any of the following ways:

Eavesdropping, interception, recording, transferring, transmitting or disclosure of conversations or communications, or audio or visual materials. Photographing others or creating, transferring, disclosing, copying or saving electronic photos. Publishing news, electronic photos or photographs, scenes, comments, statements or information even if true and correct.

Property relations of unmarried couple

Atty. Barney, I left the Philippines last December after I called off a supposed wedding with my live-in partner whom I caught cheating on me. We have already acquired a condominium unit and lived exclusively together for two years. He did not have contribution in the purchase of this condominium unit although he maintains it and also takes care of our one-year-old baby. Am I still covered by Philippine law even if I am already working here in Dubai? How are we going to divide our real estate investment considering that we are not yet married? – Joanne

You are still covered by the Philippine law even if you reside and work here in Dubai. Laws relating to family rights and duties, or to the status, condition and legal capacity of persons are binding upon nationals of the Philippines, even though they are living abroad.

According to Article 147 of the Family Code of the Philippines, a man and a woman who lived together without the benefit of marriage but acquired properties through their work or industry shall be governed by the rules of co-ownership, to wit:

Art. 147

When a man and a woman who are capacitated to marry each other, live exclusively with each other as husband and wife without the benefit of marriage or under a void marriage, their wages and salaries shall be owned by them in equal shares and the property acquired by both of them through their work or industry shall be governed by the rules on co-ownership.

The condominium unit that you have acquired shall be presumed to have been obtained by your joint efforts, work or industry, and shall be owned by both of you in equal shares. Efforts by him which consisted only in the care and maintenance of the family and of the household shall be deemed as his contribution to the joint acquisition. Your real estate investment shall, therefore, be equally divided between you and your live-in partner.