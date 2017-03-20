British Orchard Nursery turns 10

DUBAI – British Orchard Nursery marked 10 years of learning with fun, fiesta and sharing.

More than a hundred of people flocked to the pre-school fun fair over the weekend to enjoy some exciting and festive activities catered to all groups.

With 17 branches across the country, the festivity was held at the Nursery’s Bur Dubai premises.

Different activities were concluded including making memories at costume photo booth, playing at bouncy castle, participating in stage dramas, art competitions, baking contest, gym and gym and Zumba sessions.

“We wanted to share this happy moment with out friends at Al Noor Training Center and Al Jalila Foundation, in the hope to bring smiles and contribute to the bigger cause in our small way,” CEO and Founder of British Orchard Nursery Vandana Ghandi, said.

For a nominal price, the attendees had also their haircut.

The British Orchard merchandize was also available for sale and all the proceeds as well as those from haircuts will go to a charity in the Emirate.

“During the decade, the BON family has grown to include thousands of people, and we have full confidence that the institution has left a positive mark on every child,” she said.