Bridal caravan promotes Philippines as wedding venue

DUBAI – Thirty-six event suppliers from the Philippines came to Dubai to promote the Philippines to soon-to-wed couples in the country as their venue for their big and special day.

Dubbed as Dubai Bridal Caravan, the event was held on Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1 at the Pullman Hotel in Deira. Several soon-to-wed couples flocked to the hotel to avail various discounted services and products from wedding suppliers from the Philippines.

“I know maraming Filipino dito nagtatrabaho. And it’s not only Dubai, we also targeted different Emirates here,” Christine Ong-Te, head of the Christine Ong-Te Events, said.

Ong-Te said that she was aware that a lot of Filipinos here are planning to get married in the Philippines and they want to help them that is why they brought the top bridal suppliers in the Emirate.

Different discounts were offered during the caravan. Some of the suppliers offered as much as five to 20 percent discount.

“Some of them were offering less 10 thousand pesos or 20 thousand.

“Aside from helping our Kababayans here, we also want to target the Philippines as a wedding destination for foreign people to showcase what we have in the Philippines,” he added.

Those who are interested in availing the discounts but were not able to make it to the caravan can still contact them through their Instagram (dubaibridalcaravan) and Facebook page (Dubai Bridal Caravan).

Among of the suppliers were hotels, videographers, musicians, caterers, jewelry, invitations, lights and sounds, gown designers, event venues, event stylist, and photographers.