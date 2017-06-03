Break Guinness World Records at Ramadan Night Market

Here is an incredible chance for residents and visitors of Dubai to create some new world records, break old ones and grab once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to inscribe their names in the Guinness Book of World Records. Get ready to put Dubai on the map one more time with nine world record-breaking attempts at the upcoming Ramadan Night Market starting June 1. Guinness collaborated with the organisers of the night market, Sumansa Exhibitions, to create history in Dubai this Ramadan.

Designed to appeal to all ages from youngsters to adults, these record breaking events will be the highlight of this year’s night market which will be held from June 1 to 10 from 8 pm to 2 am at Dubai World Trade Centre, Halls 7 and 8. Attracting thousands for its diverse shopping and recreational experience, the entry fee for the souk is AED 5 for adults, while children under 5 years enter for free.

All the nine contests are divided into three broad categories which are Talented Thursday, Foodie Friday and Sing it Saturday. Some will be individual attempts while for many, people will need to work as a team. Under the theme of Talented Thursday, visitors will get to chisel their competitive spirit while getting ready to race against time to reach the goal of creating most painted handprints in one minute, most paper aircrafts made and caught in a minute and most pencils stood on end in one minute.

Taking the excitement to another level will be the Foodie Friday attempts where people will try an expert hand at assembling the maximum number of hotdogs, or build an Arabic coffee cup pyramid while keeping an eye on the clock.

While for a more ‘breathless’ moment and to test your vocal cords and compete for the longest continuous vocal note, one can be part of the Sing it Saturday contests which also feature most body taps in one minute and identifying the maximum number of musical instrument images in one minute challenge.

Samantha Cordeiro Miranda, Deputy General Manager for Marketing and Communications at Sumansa Exhibitions said: “Dubai residents love pushing the envelope and creating history and the new activities will certainly spark their imagination. Time will be of essence for the participants to take on challenges amidst a super charged crowd. We have created separate themes for each day of the contest to include many areas of interest.”

