Eduard Matro

– A visual artist reporter

Age: 25

Height: 5’8”

Current Location: Abu Dhabi

Philippine Hometown: Imus, Cavite

Hobbies: Singing and dancing

Job: Visual merchandiser/News correspondent

Company: Apparel Group

Affiliations: ABS-CBN ME and TFD

Meet our Branded Pinoy for this week who has been working as a visual merchandiser and a news correspondent for ABS-CBN Middle East for quite sometime now. Eduard has been into modeling since he was in the Philippines. He aims to help other Filipinos abroad being connected in the media.

What’s inside your bag?

My normal days is just simple that does not necessarily seeing me carrying any bag because I just simply go out without my bag. But when I carry a bag, I make sure to bring my wallet, perfume, iPad and other things which are important.

What electronic gadgets are you currently using?

As a person who is consistently exposed to technologies, I found comfort in Samsung when it comes to mobile choices because I can connect it with my personal and business activities. I have silver Hero 4 Go Pro outdoor, my DSLR Canon Camera for news and TV reporting.

What’s inside your closet?

Well, if you come to my house and check my closets, you can absolutely see my different shirts, normal black and neutral color clothes paired with skinny jeans. I am also a fan of caps, so I do have cap collections as well in different colors and brands.

What is your style of clothing?

My daily life activities are always full of casual attires that fit my jobs as a visual merchandiser. I like casual wear because I feel the comfort and it’s the easiest way to carry and match. While as a news correspondent, I wear from casual to formal clothes that depends on the event that I am attending.

What clothing brands do you think closely fit your sense of fashion?

Aside from working with the brand R&B, I feel like I am representing the brand. I am confident of the quality and the designs of R&B items which are highly impressive, fashionable and trendy from shirts, jeans to other clothing lines. Second on my list is H&M and I find their designs are always cool. I also like Fred Perry though the price is a bit higher but they have good quality as well.

What is your favorite perfume?

For perfume, I like 212 Men by Carolina Herrera and Polo Blue by Ralph Lauren because of the long lasting fragrance. The top notes has the shade of melon, mandarin, musk and other notes. Both scents are not strong and I feel so clean when I wear those perfumes everyday.

What is your favorite brand of shoes?

My all-time favorite is Nike especially their Air Max which is so comfortable to use. For my formal shoes, I chose Salvatore Ferragamo.

Are you a shopaholic?

I am absolutely not a shopaholic because I only purchase things that are important and I really need. I like going online for shopping because they have a variety of items with good prices.

What inspires or influences you to buy an item?

When I purchase something, I always consider the durability with a friendly price. Those are the factors that I think more important and should be on the top of my considerations.

What brands do you trust for your skin care?

I merely use papaya soap for my skin care and once in a while visit my dermatologist for my regular check-up and maintenance.

What is a Branded Pinoy for you?

For me, Branded Pinoy clearly reflects the Filipino lifestyle in general. It does not only convey on fashion and the trendy side but also for the good characters of the Filipinos – how we live and become a responsible individual.

Article By: Ed Ibanez