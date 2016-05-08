‘Bomoto ka para marinig ang boses mo’ – Vingno

DUBAI – As the end of overseas absentee voting period approaches, officials of the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Philippine Consulate General (PCG) office in Dubai and the Northern Emirates repeated their calls to all registered Filipino voters in the Emirates to who haven’t voted yet to exercise their right to vote and participate in the elections.

Both the Embassy and the PCG have extended the voting hours to accommodate last minute voters.

From May 1, Ambassador Constancio Vingno, Jr. said the voting schedule in the Embassy was moved one hour earlier from the original 9 a.m. to 8 a.m., and extended until 8 p.m. from the original 5 p.m.

“Ginawa namin ito para yung mga nagta-trabaho hanggang alas-syete, bago man lang sila umuwi, dumaan muna sila ng embahada at bomoto kung naka-rehistro sila,” said Vingno.

The PCG, meanwhile, stretched its schedule until 12 midnight from May 5 to 8.

On May 9, the Embassy and the PCG will open the precincts at 5 a.m. and will cease the voting process at exactly 1 p.m. [5 p.m. in the Philippines].

“We hope that they heed the call of the country for overseas Filipinos to participate meaningfully in our nation building,” Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes told Kabayan Weekly.

As of May 2, the Embassy has already recorded around 17,000 voters, while the PCG has recorded over 26,300 voters who have cast their votes.

“This is a good outcome, of course, compared sa mga previous years. Nalagpasan na namin yun,” said Vingno, noting that they have received around 600 voters on weekdays and around 1,000 during weekends.

Registered overseas absentee voters in the United Arab Emirates are over 190,000. A large chunk of the figure is from Dubai and northern emirates.

“Their voice is crucial because overseas Filipinos have so much to share not only economically but also in the social and political development of our people and our country,” said Cortes, as he continued to plead for the Filipino people’s civic responsibility and maturity.

“They all know that a democracy cannot work if the people do not voice out their opinion about who their leader should be,” he added.

“Kailangan sumali ka, bomoto ka para marinig din yung boses mo sa pagpili ng ating future leaders . . . sila ang magpapatakbo ng gobyerno, kaya bomoto ka. Hindi yung puro tuligsa ka ng tuligsa sa gobyerno at hindi ka naman pala botante,” Vingno further added. With reports from Jekah Carillo