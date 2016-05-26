Body of missing kid found in Dubai; friend of boy’s father arrested

DUBAI — A 48-year-old Jordanian man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to rape, and killed the 9-year-old son of his friend, police said Monday, May 23.

In a statement, Dubai Police said suspect Nidal Essa Abdullah Abu Ali was the last person who was seen with the victim, identified only as Obaida, when he went missing from his father’s workplace last Friday.

Abu Ali, it said, lured the boy to come with him by promising him a scooter. He then took him to Al Mamzar area using a vehicle that he had borrowed from a security officer of a building he used to live at.

When they reached the parking lot, the statement said that Abu Ali started drinking alcohol, then asked Obaida to undress.

“The boy refused and started screaming so the suspect tried to suffocate the boy with his bare hands,” the statement said, noting that Abu Ali used a Ghutra, a traditional Middle Eastern headdress fashioned from a square scarf, to suffocate him to death.

After which, Abu Ali continued to drink until 5 a.m. the following morning, Saturday, until he drove to his residence in Sharjah, leaving Obaida in the back seat of the car.

At 7 a.m. Abu Ali then drove to the academic city in Dubai where he ditched Obaida’s body under one of the trees, where he was later found by police authorities. He also scattered the boy’s possessions in different locations.

Major General Khamis Mattar Al Muzainah, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, said forensic examinations showed struggle marks, as well as signs of sexual harassment.

Abu Ali confessed to the crime, Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, director of Dubai Police Criminal Investigation Department, said.

‘Monster’

In a report by thenational.ae, Obaida’s aunt described Abu Ali as a “monster,” as they called on authorities to impose the maximum punishment for the suspect.

“This is a monster. This is a monster . . . killing a child while looking at his innocent eyes. This person is not a human, animals are more humane,” Ahood was quoted as saying in the report.

“We want him executed, this is all we ask for. This is his punishment, God willing. If I could execute him with my bare hands I would,” she added.

According to the report, the Al Jeel Al Jadeed private school in Sharjah, where he was studying as a second grader, posted a tribute to him on its Facebook page.

“With hearts faithful in God’s justice and strength. With grief and sadness, the Al Jeel Al Jadeed family offers its condolences to our school’s loss, the student Obaida Ibrahim Sadki,” the report quoted the post as saying.