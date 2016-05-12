Bobby Ray Parks leads Gilas Pilipinas 24-man Fiba qualifier roster

Gilas Pilipinas coach Tab Baldwin has included a roster of promising youngsters in the initial 24-man line-up submitted to Fiba for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena this July.

The list was submitted to Ivanka Toteva of Fiba by email, while the line-up with pertinent details, such as player’s age, date of birth, place of birth, original nationality and nationality at present, which specifically covers naturalized American Andray Blatche as well as player’s Fiba identity card number.

The transmission also indicated that the Manila Qualifier will be held either from July 3 to 9 or July 4 to 10.

Basketbol ng Pilipinas executive director and former PBA Commissioner Renauld “Sonny” Barrios provided Kabayan Weekly with the list, which includes Bobby Ray Parks – son of the late seven-time PBA “best Import” Bobby Parks who returned home after a stint in the NBA D League for the Texas Legends, and youngsters Russel Escoto, Mark Belo, Kevin Ferrer, Roger Pogoy and Kiefer Ravena.

Also included in the line-up were the rim-rattling big men Japeth Aguilar and Greg Slaughter, Moala Tautuaa, June Mar Fajardo and Troy Rosario, alongside shooting stars Marcio Lassiter, Ryan Reyes, Jeff Chan, Ranidel de Ocampo, Terrence Romeo and hard-nosed players Calvin Abueva and Marc Pingris, and outstanding defender Gabe Norwood who, in the Fiba Asia Championships and the World Cup, was always assigned to guard the best shooter on the opposing team, and Matt Ganuelas.

The point guards on the squad are LA Tenorio and Paul Lee, who was named “Best Player of the Game” in Friday’s Game 1 victory of Rain or Shine over Alaska, and Asia’s Best Point Guard awardee in the last Fiba championships in Manila, Jayson Castro.