Blue trounces Yellow Canary 50-35, lifts NTUAE-Metrobank Winter League Cup

DUBAI – NTUAE Admins Robbie De Castro, Andy Del Rosario, R-bi Intal and Rics Tobias, have once again successfully finished the 8th Season of Niketalk UAE-Metrobank Winter League Cup 2016.

The one-day event took place last October 7 at Al Twar 2 Gymnasium where 12 teams battled it out in an exciting knock out games to determine who will capture the championship trophy.

With the same game format, six elite teams advanced to the second round while the top two teams automatically garnered the semis spot. In the first semifinal action, Light Blue team headed by TL Joseph Rodriguez faced against Blue team headed by TL Filip Ver Vicente and Vildas Daya, though it was a complete dominance by the Blue over the Light Blue team, TL Rodriguez encouraged his team to fight but the all-star cast of Blue team used their teamwork to overpower their opponent and clinched the first finals spot.

Semifinal two was the battle between the Defending champions Gray Team against the surprising Team Yellow Canary led by Gian Paolo Evanglista, Gray team had an early start and maintained a 6 point lead in the first half courtesy of shooting guards Rbi Intal and Dennis Dulfo, but the Yellow’s power forwards Em Dela Cruz and Bowie Salazar made some late rallies in the last three minutes of the regulation to close the gap and finished the game with a commanding victory eager to take their team to the finals podium.

The championship game showcased the appearances of powerhouse casts of Blue Team and Yellow Canary, but the advantage again favored the Blue team having enough rest for the championship game while the Yellow Canary had only a 20-minute break after coming from a semifinal win.

Yellow’s Bowie Salazar and Em Dela Cruz has a huge part lifting their team to the finals but playing with less stamina and bothered by leg cramps in the championship game, the Blue point guards Randy Punzalan and Junard Sanvictores took over and were relentless in scoring, putting their team up by double digit ending the regulation, 50-35

Blue team was crowned as the 2016 NTUAE Summer Winter League Season 8 Champions while second runners up are Light Blue and Gray.

Awarding ceremonies headed by NT Admins along with Rosie Punzalan Aquino of Philippine Tailoring handed the special awards to the Mythical Team of the tournament; Em Dela Cruz, Bowie Salazar, Gian Paolo Evangelista, Randy Punzalan and Early Domingo

Blue’s Junard Sanvictores was named Most Valuable Player after an outstanding performance with 22 points in the finals.

Filip Ver Vicente and Vildas Daya were awarded as Best Team Leader and Best Coach of the Season respectively while Carmela Regala of Red Team was awarded as Best Muse of the Tournament.