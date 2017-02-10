BLIND ITEM

<span class="fa fa-user"></span>
Cristy S. Fermin
ENTERTAINMENTEntertainment
364
0
sample-ad

Dekada nang hiwalay ang isang female performer at ang ama ng kanyang anak na isa namang musikero. May kani-kanyang buhay na sila ngayon pero ang mga kuwento ng kanilang nakaraan ay pinagpipistahan pa rin sa mga umpukang-showbiz.

Palaging bida sa kuwentuhan ang female personality at ang kanyang mga kalokahan. Para kasing hindi mabubuhay nu’n ang singer-actress kapag hindi nasasayaran ng agua de pataranta ang kanyang lalamunan.

“Napakalakas niyang uminom. Grabe siya! Kapag hindi siya nakainom sa isang araw, e, parang sinisilihan ang buong katawan niya. Hindi siya mapakali!

“Sa umaga pa lang kasi, e, tumutungga na siya. E, may tanghali at gabi pa, di ba? Kapag hindi siya nakakainom, e, parang nanghihina siya, kaya ang bitamina niya talaga, e, alak!

“Makulit siya kapag nalalasing, inaaway niya ang lahat ng taong nakikita niya. Nakakaawa nga ang husband niya, e! Binabato siya ng ashtray, sinusuntok siya, sinisipa. Action star kaya si ____(pangalan ng singer-actress) kapag lasing na lasing na siya?” tawa nang tawang kuwento ng aming source.

Nagkahiwalay sila ng kanyang mister, nagkaroon siya ng boyfriend nang ilang taon, pero nauwi rin ‘yun sa hiwalayan dahil sa sobrang paglalasing ng girl.

“May ugali pa ang babaeng ‘yan na pinakikialaman niya ang sequence guide ng mga shows kapag nagiging guest siya! Gusto niyang mauna agad dahil takam na takam na siyang uminom!

“Magsama kaya sila ng isang actor na alipin din ng paglaklak? Mag-inuman kaya silang dalawa, ano kaya ang kahihinatnan ng buhay nila? Siguradong mag-aaway sila, magkakasakitan, pareho kasi silang war freak!

“Hanggang ngayon, laklakera pa rin ang girl, hindi pa rin siya mabubuhay nang hindi umiinom, hanggang sa pagtanda siguro niya, e, talagang ganyan na lang siya!

“Asus, kabarus, Vito Cruz, Sta. Cruz!” pagtatapos ng aming impormanteng halakhak nang halakhak.

Bigay na bigay na mga kabayan, kaya hindi kayo mauupo ngayon sa Row 4 na katabi ang mabahong basurahan.

 

sample-ad

Facebook Comments

Website Comments

  20. gmail.com signin
    Reply

    Simply wanna input on few general things, The website pattern is perfect, the content is rattling fantastic. аЂаThe way you treat yourself sets the standard for others.аЂа by Sonya Friedman.

  22. janejohn.org
    Reply

    Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is wonderful, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  27. cccam pay server
    Reply

    I simply could not go away your site prior to suggesting that I actually loved the usual information a person supply to your visitors? Is gonna be back often to inspect new posts.

  35. Foot Doctor Troy MI
    Reply

    I was recommended this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You are incredible! Thanks!

POST A COMMENT.

WordPress spam blocked by CleanTalk.