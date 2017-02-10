BLIND ITEM

Dekada nang hiwalay ang isang female performer at ang ama ng kanyang anak na isa namang musikero. May kani-kanyang buhay na sila ngayon pero ang mga kuwento ng kanilang nakaraan ay pinagpipistahan pa rin sa mga umpukang-showbiz.
Palaging bida sa kuwentuhan ang female personality at ang kanyang mga kalokahan. Para kasing hindi mabubuhay nu’n ang singer-actress kapag hindi nasasayaran ng agua de pataranta ang kanyang lalamunan.
“Napakalakas niyang uminom. Grabe siya! Kapag hindi siya nakainom sa isang araw, e, parang sinisilihan ang buong katawan niya. Hindi siya mapakali!
“Sa umaga pa lang kasi, e, tumutungga na siya. E, may tanghali at gabi pa, di ba? Kapag hindi siya nakakainom, e, parang nanghihina siya, kaya ang bitamina niya talaga, e, alak!
“Makulit siya kapag nalalasing, inaaway niya ang lahat ng taong nakikita niya. Nakakaawa nga ang husband niya, e! Binabato siya ng ashtray, sinusuntok siya, sinisipa. Action star kaya si ____(pangalan ng singer-actress) kapag lasing na lasing na siya?” tawa nang tawang kuwento ng aming source.
Nagkahiwalay sila ng kanyang mister, nagkaroon siya ng boyfriend nang ilang taon, pero nauwi rin ‘yun sa hiwalayan dahil sa sobrang paglalasing ng girl.
“May ugali pa ang babaeng ‘yan na pinakikialaman niya ang sequence guide ng mga shows kapag nagiging guest siya! Gusto niyang mauna agad dahil takam na takam na siyang uminom!
“Magsama kaya sila ng isang actor na alipin din ng paglaklak? Mag-inuman kaya silang dalawa, ano kaya ang kahihinatnan ng buhay nila? Siguradong mag-aaway sila, magkakasakitan, pareho kasi silang war freak!
“Hanggang ngayon, laklakera pa rin ang girl, hindi pa rin siya mabubuhay nang hindi umiinom, hanggang sa pagtanda siguro niya, e, talagang ganyan na lang siya!
“Asus, kabarus, Vito Cruz, Sta. Cruz!” pagtatapos ng aming impormanteng halakhak nang halakhak.
Bigay na bigay na mga kabayan, kaya hindi kayo mauupo ngayon sa Row 4 na katabi ang mabahong basurahan.
