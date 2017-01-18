Blind Item

Nang magpakawala ng pana si Kupido ay nasambot ng isang female personality ang lahat ng lason ng pagmamahal. ‘Yun ang dahilan kung bakit kahit lantaran na siyang kinakaliwa ng kanyang mister ay todo-pasa lang siya.
Marami nang kaibigang nagpayo sa kanya na umalsa na dahil lantaran na ang ginagawa ng kanyang asawa pero wala siyang ginagawang aksiyon.
Okey lang siya, okey lang ang pangangaliwa ng mister niya, hinihintay lang niya ang pag-uwi nito at parang hari pa nga ang kanyang mister kung pagsilbihan niya.
Ilang taong ganu’n ang nangyayari, walang pinakikinggang payo ang aktres, basta steady lang siya at walang kakibu-kibo sa lahat ng mga naririnig niya tungkol sa mga extracurricular ng kanyang asawa.
Kuwento ng aming source, “Pero may hangganan din pala ang pagiging tanga. Darating din pala ang araw na siya na mismo ang magigising sa katotohanan. Wala palang dapat gumising sa nagtutulug-tulugan lang.
“Ano ang nangyari? Parang dragon ang girl, talagang nagwala na siya isang araw, nawindang ang lahat nu’ng magdesisyon siyang humiwalay na sa mister niya.
“At hindi lang basta pakikipaghiwalay ang ginawa niya, talagang nagsalita siya, ikinuwento niya ang lahat ng mga naging karanasan niya sa poder ng husband niya!
“Nagulantang ang marami dahil ang nananahimik lang na babae, biglang ipinaglaban ang karapatan niya at ng mga anak nila! Mabilis ang mga pangyayari, nakita na lang nila ang kanilang mga sarili na nasa korte na sila!” madiing pahayag ng aming impormante.
Ikinawindang ng kanyang angkan ang naging desisyon ng aktres, palagi pala kasi niyang pinagtatakpan ang kanyang asawa, hindi siya nagsusumbong kahit sa mismong pamilya niya.
“At talagang ipinatikim niya sa husband niya ang sakit na ipinatikim nu’n sa kanya! Nakipagrelasyon siya, lantaran din ‘yun, napakalaking shock ang inabot ng mister niya!” pagtatapos ng aming source.
Esep-esep, mga kabayan, para hindi kayo maupo sa Row 4 na katabi ang mabahong basurahan.
