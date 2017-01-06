Blind Item

Isang hatinggabi ay may pumaradang kotse sa tapat ng isang bar na pinagtatambayan ng mga beki. Du’n sila nagpapalipas ng oras bago sila umuwi, naghahalakhakan silang parang mga hyena nang biglang may humintong sasakyan sa mismong tapat nila, nagbukas ng bintana ang nagmamaneho.
Nagtinginan ang mga beki, parang pamilyar ang mukha ng lalaki, parang may kuneksiyon siya sa showbiz. Ilang segundo pa at nakumpirma ng mga beki, oo nga, may dugong-showbiz nga ang nagmamaneho ng kotseng huminto sa tapat nila.
Tanong ng naka-shades na lalaki kahit pa hatinggabi na, “Would you know if there’s a pawn shop somewhere here that operates twenty four hours?”
Nagkaringgan ang mga beki, akala kasi nila ay pork chop ang hinahanap ng lalaki, huli na nang maintindihan ng mga ito na bahay-sanglaan pala ang kanyang hinahanap.
Umiling ang mga beki, saan ka nga naman makakakita ng sanglaan na 24/7, wala silang alam na ganu’n dahil delikado ang ganu’ng negosyo sa mga holdaper.
Makulit ang lalaki, baka raw meron, paikut-ikot na raw kasi siya pero puro sarado na ang mga bahay-sanglaan na nadadaanan niya.
Kuwento ng aming source, “Wala siyang napala sa mga beki, totoo naman kasing wala nang bukas na pawn shop kahit saan. Saka bakit siya magsasangla nang dis-oras na? Matindi nga siguro ang kanyang pangangailangan!
“Nakakaloka siya! Maghihiwalay na ang araw, hatinggabi na, magsasangla pa siya? Ano ba naman ang pinagkakagastusan ng taong ‘yun at naisipan pa niyang magsangla kung kailan halos tulog na ang mundo?
“At kahit mag-shades pa siya, kahit naka-cap pa siya, e, makikilala pa rin siya dahil may konek ang name niya sa isang pamosong girl!
“Kasama kaya niya ‘yung girl that night? Yumuko lang kaya ang karelasyon niya habang nagtatanong siya kung saan siya puwedeng magprenda ng kung anumang kagamitan niya?” malukring-lukring pang kuwento ng aming source.
Sigurado ako, mga kabayan, hindi kayo mauupo ngayon sa Row 4 na katabi ang mabahong basurahan, pramis!
