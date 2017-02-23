BLIND ITEM

<span class="fa fa-user"></span>
Cristy S. Fermin
ENTERTAINMENTEntertainment
527
0
sample-ad

Tuluyan na palang iginarahe ng isang negosyanteng may edad na ang isang female personality. Mula sa isang showbiz family ang sexy star, nangarap na matulad ang career niya sa kanyang mga kadugo, pero maaga siyang inagaw nang matinding pangangailangan.

Kung ang female personality ang masusunod ay hindi niya gustong pasukin ang pakikipagrelasyon sa isang taong halos lolo na niya pero ‘yun ang ibinubulong ng kanyang pamilya.

“Ang mommy niya ang matindi. Alam n’yo ba nu’ng pa-date-date pa lang siya sa mga lalaking kulay violet na ang mga kuko dahil sa katandaan, e, ang mommy pa niya ang kasa-kasama niya?

“Yes!!! Hitsura ng kolektor ang drama ng mommy niya, nakaabang agad sa talent fee niya, dahil di ba, may TF ang pakikipag-date ng mga female personalities sa mga DOM?

“’Yun ang drama ng mommy niya, kailangang kasama siya, dahil kung hindi, e, baka ma-double cross ang anak niya!

“Naalala n’yo pa ba na nu’ng minsang tumalbog ang check ng nakatsurbahang pulitiko ng anak niya, e, nagpunta pa siya mismo sa opisina nu’ng politician? Naningil talaga siya!

“Nu’ng tanungin siya ng secretary ng pulitiko kung para saan ang sinisingil niya, e, buong-ningning pa niyang sinabi sa secretary, ‘Wala ka na du’n! Sabihan mo na lang ang boss mo na nandito ang mommy ni ____(pangalan ng sexy female personality)!’

“’Yun na! So kapal talaga ng mukha ng mommy niya! Parang tapa at tocino niyang inilalako ang anak niya! Gusto niyang mabuhay nang bonggang-bongga ang family nila, pero ang girl naman ang ipinamumuhunan niya!

“Naku, hindi lovely ang mga pinaggagagawa ng mommy ng babaeng ‘yun, ha? Nakakainis naman ang girl dahil wala siyang magawa! Sunod lang siya nang sunod sa kalokahan ng mommy niya!” pagtatapos ng aming source.

Nasa Row 4 na katabi ng mabahong basurahan ba kayo lahat, mga kabayan?

sample-ad

Facebook Comments

Website Comments

  1. this sheat
    Reply

    RCMp8l Keep up the great work , I read few blog posts on this internet site and I conceive that your weblog is rattling interesting and contains lots of good info.

  10. seo quotes australia
    Reply

    My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine just how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!

  17. grossite surprise enfant
    Reply

    Nice blog right here! Also your website lots up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I am getting your affiliate hyperlink to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol

  21. TIPSTERS PREMIUM
    Reply

    Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I ave really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I all be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

  26. Frostschutzmittel angebot
    Reply

    You can certainly see your skills in the work you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. At all times go after your heart.

  33. Yacht Charter Croatia
    Reply

    Im no expert, but I think you just crafted an excellent point. You naturally comprehend what youre talking about, and I can actually get behind that. Thanks for being so upfront and so honest.

  38. fun888
    Reply

    magnificent points altogether, you just gained a brand new reader. What would you recommend about your post that you made some days ago? Any positive?

  41. Jasa Like Facebook
    Reply

    my family would It?s difficult to acquire knowledgeable folks during this topic, nevertheless, you be understood as do you know what you?re referring to! Thanks

  43. Boarder Security
    Reply

    Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I ave really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!

  44. homepage
    Reply

    I?d should verify with you here. Which is not something I often do! I take pleasure in reading a publish that may make individuals think. Also, thanks for allowing me to comment!

  46. Christiana
    Reply

    It as hard to find experienced people in this particular topic, but you seem like you know what you are talking about! Thanks

  52. nanny bangkok
    Reply

    wonderful issues altogether, you just won a new reader. What might you recommend about your post that you made some days in the past? Any certain?

POST A COMMENT.

WordPress spam blocked by CleanTalk.