Hindi naman kami nakasagot nang may magtanong sa amin kung ano na nangyari sa biglang pagsikat ni JC Santos ng seryeng Till I Met You.

Mukha daw kasing overnight sensation lang ang nangyari sa magaling na aktor na very confident at convincing din bilang “bading” sa nasabing soap.

Basta ang alam namin, napakadami kaming mga natatanggap na mga puna at reaksyon na umano’y hindi nga sila masyadong natutuwa sa medyo late nang timeslot ng James Reid-Nadine Lustre starrer.

Kung mas inuna daw itong ipalabas kasunod ng Ang Probinsyano, 100% daw na lagi itong trending at hit na hit.

Sinisisi pa ng ilan ang Jericho Rosales-Arci Munoz starrer na laylay daw at luma ang kuwento kaya hayun, kinatatamaran nang panoorin.

“Nakakaantok na kasi. Kaya kahit gusto naming kiligin kina Jadine, nawawala na ang gana namin. Yummy din sana ang mga eksena nina JC at Enzo (Pineda), pero yun nga, antokyo japan na karamihan sa amin,” hirit pa ng ilang observers.

Hmmm…paging who?

******

Vindication ni Vice?

“Mas gusto ko na lang maging positive. Baka bawiin o mawala pa. Maging masaya na lang tayo di ba?” bahagi ng pasasalamat speech ni Vice Ganda after din siyang matanong kung feeling vindicated ba siya sa hindi pagkakasali sa MMFF ng Super Parental Guradians.

As of this time kasi ay tumatabo na ng mahigit 250 million pesos ang kita ng naturang movie na showing nga sa halos 300 plus cinemas nationwide.

“Ang alam ko basta may mga manunuod pa, showing pa rin siya kahit may MMFF na. Hindi ko lang sure sa mga malalaking SM theaters,” hirit pa ng Unkabogable star.

Pero dahil sa Metro Manila lang naman obligado ang mga theater owners/bookers sa MMFF, yung mga sinehan outside MM ay tiyak na may Super Parental Guardians showing pa rin.

“So, ano ang projection ninyo sa total earnings?” tanong namin kay Vice. Sey nito, “dati nagdasal kami after naming ma-exclude sa MMFF na kahit maka-300 million lang, super sold na kami. Then eto nga, mukhang lalampas dun. Why not dream of achieving 700 million?”

Masayang-masaya si Vice na na-prove na kahit non-filmfest period nga ay dinagsa ang movie nila.

“Malala nga eh. But we are all so happy. Gusto lang naming ibalik sa tao ang pasasalamat. This just proves na gustong-gusto nila ang pagpapatawa ko and sa oras na ito, ayaw ko silang biguin,” dagdag pa ni Vice.

Nakatakdang umalis ngayong Pasko si Vice kasama ang mga kapamilya niya papuntang Paris para sa long deserved vacation and bonding nila.

******

“That’s showbiz. Natutunan ko na po ang piliin na lang ang dapat patulan. (I learned to choose those that I need to answer),” replied Hashtag member Ronnie Alonte, when we asked him about how he survives “intrigues,” especially on his alleged sex video that went viral recently.

“Minsan nakakainis na. minsan naman matatawa ka na lang (Sometimes its irksome, sometimes you will just can’t help but laugh at it),” adds the good-looking dance-group member-tv host-actor.

Ronnie joins Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto in the movie called Vince, Kath and James, a popular social media “series” on love and courtship which Star Cinema bought and made into a movie.

As the only entry coming from a mainstream movie outfit in the MMFF, the three young stars admitted to feeling the ‘pressure’ in terms of scoring a huge gross at the tills.

“But we are all excited, too. We knew our story is very nice and unique plus we have very competent production people, a good director and co-actors, so sana po talaga magustuhan ito at panoorin ng marami, especially by the millennials,” proudly shared the three.

Ronnie by the way has another entry called Seklusyon, making him indeed the next important male star to watch for.

****

For her part, Julia simply welcomes the challenge as an opportunity. Having been paired to some leading men in the past as her co-love team and yet seemed unsuccessful, the beautiful and talented Julia considered Joshua, “a very good partner.”

“He is so cool. Easy to work with and an intense actor. I find no reason why he can’t be my partner. Ang feeling ko naman, we gel well,” describes Julia.

Although many a quarter believed that Vince, Kath and James could either make or break Julia as a teen princess in showbiz, she quips, “I simply am wishing for it to be appreciated by moviegoers.”

“Still a long shot, but I’m crossing my fingers. I’m just so grateful to Star Cinema for trusting me with this project,” ends she.