BHIMA JEWELLERS SPREAD HAPPINESS THIS RAMADAN WITH ‘BHIMA GIFT A SMILE’

Ramadan is a time for all to spread the happiness through their actions. BHIMA , one of the leading jewellery brand in UAE, known for high quality jewellery with richest designs & finest craftsmanship launched ‘BHIMA GIFT A SMILE’ in association with Gold FM 101.3, where 28 needy people were randomly selected and gifted gold coins throughout the holy month of Ramadan. Every day one winner was selected and given the gift coin. Being compassionate and willingness to give back to the society, are some of the values which are an integral part of the Brand for the past 92years.

Bhima understands the importance of giving back to the society and this has inspired for “BHIMA GIFT A SMILE” campaign this year, which is marked as the “Year of Giving” in UAE.

“We all can play a part in our own way, no matter how big or small, in making a difference to the lives of others. It can be a mere smile or few beautiful words, that can make a person happy, this encouraged us to launch “BHIMA GIFT A SMILE” campaign and will be continued in the years to come” said Mr. Abhishek Bhat, Director, Bhima Jewellers.