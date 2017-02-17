Bestie balladeers’ sojourn to UAE

DUBAI – Two best of friends have been actively engaging themselves in positive missions in the country.

British nationals Ryan Mayor and Angelo Bernal, in their 30s, are currently staying in the Emirates.

Both Filipino by birth, the two were actively entertaining Filipino gatherings since living in in the United Kingdom.

Balladeer singers Mayor and Bernal appeared many times at national TV shows in the UK showing their singing prowess. At many competitions, they always join forces as a duet.

As a matter of fact, Mayor won at the Norwich Got Talent 2012 and Bernal aced the Pinoy Idol UK 2010.

They have also hosted several occasions in London, Manchester, Norwich and different parts of the UK.

Living in the country for three months already and actively involving themselves in Filipino events, Mayor currently works as a clinical educator in the capital while Bernal is a freelance singer and usually joins at different singing competitions in the UAE.

Bernal was a care coordinator back in the UK.

“I have a very good offer from an American hospital to work here in Abu Dhabi that’s why I’m here. Basically, we are here for a year, or three years, maximum,” the clinical educator Bernal explain.

The duo also entered the ongoing Expat Duets and amazed the audience with their brilliance against their contenders.

“It’s fun that we get to meet incredible talented people like Mau [Marcelo, the first Philippine Idol] for instance,” Mayor added.

The two are eyeing in engaging with different Filipino activities in their short stay in the country.

By: Ryan Namia