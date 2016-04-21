Behind-the-scene ng huling Presidential Debate 2016 dapat makita ng sambayanan

Iba pa rin kapag kumpleto ang attendance ng mga nagbabalitaktakan na kandidato dahil nalalaman ng taumbayan ang kanilang mga tunay na karakter.

Wish ko lang, kumpleto na ang attendance ng mga presidentiable sa kanilang third and final debate sa Linggo sa Pangasinan.

Ang ABS-CBN ang official station ng presidential debate at sana rin, magpakita sila ng mga behind-the-scene para higit na makilala ng mga Pilipino ang ugali ng mga kandidato kapag walang mga nakatutok sa kanila na TV cameras.

Bilib na bilib ako sa mga supporter ng mga vice presidentiable na sumugod sa ABS-CBN para magbigay ng moral support sa kanilang mga manok.

Tiniis ng mga supporter ang mainit na panahon, alang-alang sa mga bet nila.

*****

‘This Time’ movie ng JaDine loveteam matatapos on time

Hindi pa tapos ang shooting ng “This Time,” ang Viva Films movie na pinagbibidahan ng real-life lovers na sina James Reid at Nadine Lustre.

Walang dapat ikabahala ang JaDine fans dahil sure na matatapos ang shooting ng pelikula kaya mapapanood ito sa May 9.

Hindi minamadali ng Viva Films ang “This Time” dahil gusto ng mga produ na mapaganda na mabuti ang bagong project nina James at Nadine bilang official lovers.

Kita n’yo naman, inabot nang maghapon ang shooting noon sa TPLEX para sa isang eksena na nakasakay sa van sina James at Nadine dahil binusisi ito na mabuti ng direktor na si Nuel Naval.

Lumipad din sa Japan ang cast at ang production crew ng “This Time” para maging credible ang kuwento at mga eksena ng pelikula.

*****

Panganay ni Toni Gonzaga baby girl?

Biglang lumaki sa paningin ang tiyan ni Toni Gonzaga nang aminin nito kahapon ang pagbubuntis niya sa panganay nila ng direktor na si Paul Soriano.

Ganoon naman talaga ang nangyayari kapag inaamin ng mga babae ang kanilang pagdadalang-tao. Parang tuwang-tuwa ang mga sanggol sa mga sinapupunan nila kaya biglang nahahalata ang umbok ng tiyan ng mga future mommy.

Kanya-kanya ng hula ang fans ni Toni sa gender ng ipinagbubuntis niya.

Mas nakalalamang ang bilang ng mga naniniwala na baby girl ang magiging panganay ni Toni dahil blooming ito at parang hindi siya hirap sa paglilihi.

*****

Sen. Grace Poe at anak na si Nikka, nag-hot air balloon sa Pampanga

Nakita naman noong Linggo ng hapon sa International Hot Air Balloon Festival sa Lubao, Pampanga si Senator Grace Poe.

Hindi nangampanya sa International Hot Air Balloon Festival si mama Grace dahil nagpunta siya doon kasama ang kanyang anak na si Nikka.

Sinubukan ng mag-ina na sumakay sa hot air balloon at nag-enjoy sila na parang mga bata.

Dinayo ng mga turista at mga artista ang International Hot Air Balloon Festival, kesehodang parusa sa balat at pakiramdam ang sobrang init ng panahon. Ang mga magdyowang sina Matteo Guidicelli at Sarah Geronimo, Paolo Contis, at LJ Reyes ang ilan sa mga artista na rumampa sa Lubao.