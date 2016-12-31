Beat the New Year’s traffic by taking public marine transportation in Dubai

DUBAI – Take the alternative to beat the traffic on roads by taking the numerous public marine transportation available during this New Year’s weekend. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has released the schedule of the water bus, water taxi, Dubai ferry, and electric “abras”.

Moaza Al Marri, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication at the RTA, said that the water bus will be operating at the Marina area, which includes Marina Mall, Marina Terrace, and the Marina Promenade, from 12 noon until 12 midnight.

“The Water Taxi will be operating from 9:00 am up to 10:00 pm,” she mentioned.

The Dubai ferry will be operating five trips at Al Ghubaiba Station towards Dubai Marina Mall at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

According to RTA official, there will be three trips operating from Al Jadaf Station to Dubai Water Canal at 10 a.m., 12 noon, and 5:30 p.m. Trips heading back to Al Jadaf Station from Dubai Water Canal are also available at 12:05 p.m., 2:05 p.m., and 7:35 p.m.

If you fancy taking the latest addition to the marine fleet for leisure with your loved ones, take the electric “abras” at various locations. The electric “abras” will run in the Global Village from 4 p.m. until 12 midnight.

Taking a memorable snap next to the tallest tower in the world, electric “abras” will operate from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Meanwhile, Dubai Creek Stations, which includes Al Ghubaiba, Baniyas, Sabkha, and Dubai Old Souk, will be operating their “abras” from 10 a.m. to 12 midnight.

“Abras” at Al Mamzar will be running from 2 p.m. to 12 midnight while air-conditioned “abras” will be operating from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Al Jadaf in Dubai Festival City.

