Bayanihan ExeCom members take oath of office

<span class="fa fa-user"></span>
Laliebeth P. Petancio
Fil Expat NewsNEWS
1.1K
0
sample-ad

ABU DHABI — Officers of the Bayanihan Executive Committee for 2016-2017 had their formal oath of office administered by Philippine Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Constancio Vingno Jr. at the Philippine Embassy recently.

DSC_0136

Dressed in Barong Tagalog and Filipiniana gowns, Engr. Jeffrey Uy (Chairman), Engr. Eldino Alberto Caballes (Vice Chairman), Emily Camacho (Secretary), Lowel Dalisay (Treasurer), Blesil Apduhan (Auditor), Jennifer Paredes (Asst. Secretary), Gie Drew (Asst. Treasurer), Edgar Barrozo (Asst. Auditor), and members Edita Bautista, Garry Burnnopp, Roselynn Ann Paragas, Gay Marie Jumuad, Chai Raagas, Joel Austero, and Carlito Rendon vowed to help uplift the conditions of overseas Filipinos in the capital.

Aside from the oath taking, outgoing officers and active Filipino organizations were given plaques of appreciation in recognition of their contribution to the activities spearheaded by the Bayanihan Council from 2014 to 2015.

Outgoing Chairman, Engr. Antonio Morales stood to give his support to the new set of officers.

The Bayanihan Council is the umbrella organization of over 50 Filipino groups, including accredited professional organizations, civic, cultural, social, religious, business entities and other community associations in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and in western region.

The group has noted major events to handle, including the 118th Philippine Independence Day this June, Family Fun days in October, yearly Paskuhan in December, the regular Pinoy WISE Financial Literacy Programs, diplomatic gathering, outreach and fund raising activities, and supporting the endeavors and advocacies of both the Embassy and Consulate.

sample-ad

Facebook Comments

Website Comments

  1. Samantha Rees
    Reply

    full put a bottle of water in the far right side of your fresh food section of the fridge alongside tanker top shelf, and if it ices at all raise your thermostat setting supplied the beginning By the same token, if your icemaker has a tendency to solidify into a block at the bottom louis vuitton wallet

  2. Carol Smith
    Reply

    I happen to be commenting to let you understand of the remarkable experience my friend’s girl went through reading the blog. She picked up a good number of issues, not to mention how it is like to have an awesome coaching nature to get certain people smoothly have an understanding of chosen tortuous topics. You truly did more than visitors’ expectations. I appreciate you for delivering those warm and friendly, safe, informative as well as fun tips about the topic to Kate.

  5. Ryan Russell
    Reply

    It’s really a great and useful piece of info. I’m happy that you just shared this useful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.

  7. Alexander Nash
    Reply

    Hey there, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog in Chrome, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, wonderful blog!

  8. Carol Slater
    Reply

    You might have not necessarily intended to do this, but I do think you’ve managed to communicate the particular perspective large amounts of individuals are throughout. The particular sense associated with needing to guide, but not focusing on how or even wherever, is anything a lot of us are getting via.

  9. Adam Hudson
    Reply

    Our website gives an equal and fair chance of getting featured to anyone who signs up at follownade and get noticed, liked, followed and viewed by others. The system is dynamic allowing you as administrator to monitor all site’s activity. The ace up its sleeve is it ability to condense traffic to 85 percent while surfing the net.

  11. Sam Robertson
    Reply

    I am delighted to see this you tube video at this web page, so right now I am also going to upload all my videos at YouTube web page.

  12. Caroline Simpson
    Reply

    Thanks so much for giving everyone a very nice chance to read critical reviews from this site. It can be very fantastic plus packed with a great time for me personally and my office co-workers to visit your website at the least 3 times in 7 days to read through the newest things you will have. And definitely, I am at all times pleased concerning the superb advice you give. Certain two points on this page are basically the finest we’ve had.

  13. Cameron King
    Reply

    Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with a few pics to drive the message home a bit, but instead of that, this is great blog. A fantastic read. I will definitely be back.

  14. Emily Dyer
    Reply

    I do not know if it’s just me or if perhaps everybody else encountering issues with your blog. It looks like some of the written text within your content are running off the screen. Can someone else please comment and let me know if this is happening to them as well? This could be a issue with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen before. Many thanks

  15. Luke Henderson
    Reply

    It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this superb blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates and will share this site with my Facebook group. Chat soon!

  17. Nicola Rampling
    Reply

    I wanted to thank you for this wonderful read!! I definitely loved every bit of it. I’ve got you saved as a favorite to check out new stuff you post…

  18. Victor Watson
    Reply

    The Zune concentrates on being a Portable Media Player. Not a web browser. Not a game machine. Maybe in the future it’ll do even better in those areas, but for now it’s a fantastic way to organize and listen to your music and videos, and is without peer in that regard. The iPod’s strengths are its web browsing and apps. If those sound more compelling, perhaps it is your best choice.

  20. Gabrielle Fisher
    Reply

    A person essentially help to make significantly posts I would state. This is the first time I frequented your website page and so far? I amazed with the analysis you made to make this particular post incredible. Wonderful task!

  21. Maria Marshall
    Reply

    I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this hike.

  22. Michelle Blake
    Reply

    Hey there! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my old room mate! He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this page to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Many thanks for sharing!

  24. Brandon Short
    Reply

    I must declare that it will be a single wonderful awareness. This definitely gives a corporation the means to obtain within and incapacitated bottom and also genuinely experience generating one thing unique along with personalized to their requires.

  25. Stewart Sutherland
    Reply

    Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is excellent, as well as the content!

  26. Jane Cornish
    Reply

    I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back later on. All the best

  27. Jacob Paterson
    Reply

    I just could not depart your website prior to suggesting that I extremely loved the standard information an individual supply in your visitors? Is going to be again regularly to inspect new posts

  28. Theresa Churchill
    Reply

    When i admire the actual precious data an individual provide as part of your content. I most certainly will book mark your website and also have my own little ones visit the following usually. I will be very certain they’ll discover a great deal of brand-new stuff the following compared to everyone else!

  30. Hannah Butler
    Reply

    Awesome blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your design. Cheers

  31. Jack Manning
    Reply

    I think this is among the most vital info for me. And i am glad reading your article.But wanna remark on some general things, The site style is great, the articles is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers

  32. Michelle Gray
    Reply

    Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is wonderful, let alone the content!

  34. Jasmine Fraser
    Reply

    Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with a few pics to drive the message home a bit, but other than that, this is fantastic blog. A fantastic read. I will definitely be back.

  37. Connor Slater
    Reply

    I just want to mention I am newbie to weblog and definitely enjoyed your web site. Probably I’m likely to bookmark your website . You certainly have remarkable articles and reviews. Regards for sharing your blog.

  38. William Newman
    Reply

    I must thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this website. I’m hoping to view the same high-grade content from you later on as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has motivated me to get my very own blog now

  39. Anthony Lambert
    Reply

    Howdy, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam responses? If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can suggest? I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any assistance is very much appreciated.

  40. Wendy Pullman
    Reply

    I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz reply as I’m looking to construct my own blog and would like to know where u got this from. many thanks

  42. Cameron King
    Reply

    Howdy are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you need any coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!

  43. Eric Thomson
    Reply

    Thanks for this article. I’d also like to state that it can possibly be hard when you find yourself in school and simply starting out to create a long credit score. There are many scholars who are merely trying to make it and have a protracted or good credit history can often be a difficult matter to have.

  45. Stewart Reid
    Reply

    Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is wonderful blog. A fantastic read. I’ll certainly be back.

  46. Adam Parr
    Reply

    Thanks for a very interesting website. Where else could I get that type of info written in such a perfect method? I have a undertaking that I am just now operating on, and I have been on the look out for such info.

  47. Mary Newman
    Reply

    Hands down, Apple’s app store wins by a mile. It’s a huge selection of all sorts of apps vs a rather sad selection of a handful for Zune. Microsoft has plans, especially in the realm of games, but I’m not sure I’d want to bet on the future if this aspect is important to you. The iPod is a much better choice in that case.

  49. Harry Baker
    Reply

    Howdy. Simply wished to question a fast problem. I am arranging my own blog in addition to would choose to know wherever you were given your current topic? Seemed to be the item no cost? Or has been the item settled? I am unable to seem to uncover whatever as well as this place, and so with luck , it is possible to let me learn. Appreciate it. PS, my own apologies. British just isn’t the very first dialect.

  51. Dan Smith
    Reply

    Wow, incredible weblog structure! How lengthy have you ever been blogging for? you made running a blog look easy. The entire look of your site is fantastic, as well as the content!

  52. Trudi Adham
    Reply

    You’re so cool! I do not believe I’ve read through a single thing like this before. So nice to discover somebody with some unique thoughts on this topic. Seriously.. thank you for starting this up. This web site is one thing that is required on the web, someone with a bit of originality!

  53. over here
    Reply

    I just want to mention I am newbie to weblog and definitely loved this web page. Very likely I’m want to bookmark your blog post . You actually come with remarkable article content. Regards for sharing with us your web page.

  54. Nell Vittitow
    Reply

    Excellent read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing some research on that. And he actually bought me lunch because I found it for him smile Therefore let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch!

  55. Clair Hejny
    Reply

    Great site. A lot of helpful information here. Iâ€™m sending it to several buddies ans additionally sharing in delicious. And naturally, thanks to your sweat!

  56. Zulema Burby
    Reply

    Hi are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you need any coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!

  57. Markus Malzhan
    Reply

    Travis Porter and Sage The Gemini can be heard on the TWERK station at Pandora.|Right after releasing first booty shaking music video couple of months back Siise is back with one more 2mins+ twerk music video.|Whether or not it is element of a globally-recognized fitness

  58. Kenneth Tomasic
    Reply

    girls are genius when it comes to mixing the art of dancing and the art of being attractive at the exact same time.|The suit described the abuse suffered by girls at the northern Minnesota

  61. Brooks
    Reply

    magnificent issues altogether, you just gained a emblem new reader. What may you recommend about your publish that you made some days ago? Any certain?

  63. Kelsey Repetowski
    Reply

    Great beat ! I would like to apprentice at the same time as you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a blog site? The account aided me a applicable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered brilliant transparent concept

POST A COMMENT.

WordPress spam blocked by CleanTalk.