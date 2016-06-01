Bayanihan ExeCom members take oath of office

ABU DHABI — Officers of the Bayanihan Executive Committee for 2016-2017 had their formal oath of office administered by Philippine Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Constancio Vingno Jr. at the Philippine Embassy recently.

Dressed in Barong Tagalog and Filipiniana gowns, Engr. Jeffrey Uy (Chairman), Engr. Eldino Alberto Caballes (Vice Chairman), Emily Camacho (Secretary), Lowel Dalisay (Treasurer), Blesil Apduhan (Auditor), Jennifer Paredes (Asst. Secretary), Gie Drew (Asst. Treasurer), Edgar Barrozo (Asst. Auditor), and members Edita Bautista, Garry Burnnopp, Roselynn Ann Paragas, Gay Marie Jumuad, Chai Raagas, Joel Austero, and Carlito Rendon vowed to help uplift the conditions of overseas Filipinos in the capital.

Aside from the oath taking, outgoing officers and active Filipino organizations were given plaques of appreciation in recognition of their contribution to the activities spearheaded by the Bayanihan Council from 2014 to 2015.

Outgoing Chairman, Engr. Antonio Morales stood to give his support to the new set of officers.

The Bayanihan Council is the umbrella organization of over 50 Filipino groups, including accredited professional organizations, civic, cultural, social, religious, business entities and other community associations in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and in western region.

The group has noted major events to handle, including the 118th Philippine Independence Day this June, Family Fun days in October, yearly Paskuhan in December, the regular Pinoy WISE Financial Literacy Programs, diplomatic gathering, outreach and fund raising activities, and supporting the endeavors and advocacies of both the Embassy and Consulate.