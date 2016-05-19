Baron Geisler chokes film student in viral video; but some say it’s ‘scripted’

DUBAI — A video showing actor Baron Geisler getting physical with film students from the University of the Philippines went viral on Sunday, April 15.

In the one-minute long video posted by Facebook user Khalil Verzosa, Baron repeatedly cursed a guy wearing a red shirt, while threatening to punch him several times, apparently over the use of an “idiot board” — a board where dialogues are written to help actors and actresses with their lines.

By the end of the video, Baron was seen choking the guy, despite the guy being apologetic towards the actor the entire time.

In the video caption, Khalil narrated that his team took in Baron to act for an editorial design campaign for students.

However, there had been an apparent delay in giving Baron a copy of the script.

” . . . inayos namin yung script, natagalan ng mga ilang oras at since students kami daming ginagawa so we were pressed with time, late nakapagcoordinate kay Baron kaya late yung script na nabigay.

“. . . Pero as a director, I made sure na morning ko masend na sa kanya at the very least, kasi maikli lang naman. natuloy kami at nagsorry nung dumating siya sa set pero nagpaparinig na siya na sana kasi maaga binigay yung script, so nagsorry pa rin kami kasi alam naman namin na kasalanan namin,” Khalil said.

He then said Baron doesn’t have the right to go “beastmode,” a term being used to describe extreme anger.

“It’s not right to pick on us, we’re a still student prod, we put our hearts into this production and advocacy, kahit ako pa ang nagwaldas ng pera para lang mabayaran yang TF niya, wala talaga kaming budget at nagkaroon pa ng kaunting aberya.

“Baron Geisler, wala kang karapatan na mag beastmode, kaya sa tingin ko na dapat kong ipost ito. para makita ng lahat na mali yang ginagawa mo,” he added, while asking other Faceboook users to share his video to teach Baron a lesson.

In the comments, it turned out that Khalil was the guy in red Baron choked in the video.

Khalil didn’t answer queries about the incident in the comment section, but his friends, nonetheless, expressed their support for him, with some even urging him to file charges against the actor.

As of writing, Khalil’s video has been shared for over 35,000 times, and has been viewed by almost 3 million times.

‘Out of context’

On Monday, ALV Talent Circuit which handles Barron issued a statement in behalf of the actor, saying that the viral video was “taken out of context.”

Due this, Baron, it said, is looking at filing charges against the uploader who published the video.

“The video was taken out of context, and because of that, I plan to consult my lawyers for the possible liabilities of the person who uploaded the video, whose apparent intention is to exploit my already damaged reputation,” Baron’s statement said.

Baron, a multi-awarded actor, has been involved in numerous fights, particularly in bars.

The most recent incident was when he challenged bouncers at a club in Angles City in a fist fight. This incident was captured in a video and went viral.