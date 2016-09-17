Barbie Forteza not afraid of Kris Aquino

Aside from being GMA’s Tween Queen, Barbie Forteza is also known as Kissy Anino in the Star Buzz portion of Sunday PinaSaya. Aside from being GMA’s Tween Queen, Barbie Forteza is also known as Kissy Anino in the Star Buzz portion of Sunday PinaSaya.

And since she impersonates Kris Aquino, we asked Barbie about her feelings now that Kris is (rumored to be) transferring to GMA.

“Nakaka-stress! Bakit ba ako ang tinatanong,” and Barbie laughed.

Well, she impersonates Kris.

“Huy grabe, trabaho lang ito!”

Did she expect that Kris would be a Kapuso once again?

“Ah, wow, teka lang. . .

“Hindi naman, parang hindi naman siya. . .

“Good news siya for the network, and for us kasi malay natin, di ba? Magkita kami or mag-meet kami somewhere.

“Pero hindi naman para isipin ko na, ‘Ay, lilipat dito si Ms. Kris, paano na yan?!’

“Ganun, ganun. Kasi ako naman as her impersonator, hindi ko siya binabastos.

“Wala akong ginagawa na hindi niya ginagawa, wala akong sinasabi na hindi niya sinasabi.

“Yung mga ini-interview namin kinikilala ko rin katulad ng ginagawa niya.

“So I don’t think na kailangan kong matakot if ever ma-meet ko siya kasi wala akong ginawang masama.

*****

Yasmien Kurdi still enjoys being with GMA 7

In our recent interview with Yasmien Kurdi, we asked the Kapuso actress if there was ever a time that she was offered by other television networks to transfer.

And was there ever a moment that she was tempted to leave GMA.

“Hindi naman po napunta sa isip ko na yung ganun dahil sa pagmamahal na binigay sa akin ng GMA.

“Hindi po napupunta sa akin ang ganun.

“As long as masaya po ako sa ginagawa ko at mahal ko po ang kung saan ako nagtatrabaho, mas importante po kasi sa akin na nag-e-enjoy ka.

“Pag hindi ka na nag-e-enjoy, I guess it’s not healthy anymore, pero as long as nag-e-enjoy ka sa place mo, sa home mo, bakit ka aalis, bakit mo iiwanan,” Yasmien said with a smile.

Yasmien is regularly seen in Sa Piling Ni Nanay as Ysabel, with Katrina Halili as Scarlet, Mark Herras as Jonas, Bettina Carlos as Wanda, Antonio Aquitania as Rod, Sofia Jayzel Cabatay as Maya, at si Ms. Nova Villa bilang Matilda.

Sa Piling Ni Nanay is under the direction of Gil Tejada Jr. for GMA’s Afternoon Prime.

*****

Songwriting competition launched to recognize agricultural sector

Filipinos are born with an innate talent for music. This is an opportunity that Dr. Milagros How, Executive Vice-President of Universal Harvester, Inc. took advantage of as she continues her quest to creating awareness and recognition for her advocacy in the agricultural sector.

To find a voice through song and to use music to gain recognition for our hardworking farmers and other workers in the similar sector – this is the mission of the first ToFarm Songwriting Competition.

Guided by its theme “Planting The Seeds of Change,” the First ToFarm Songwriting Competition is open to all Filipino amateur and professional songwriters. Different song genres are encouraged and suggested.

The following requirements must be submitted on or before November 18: a duly accomplished application form, copy of valid ID with specimen signature of the applicant (including co-applicants if collaboration), song entry in in mp3 format labelled with title and the contestant’s name, lyric sheet (in English or in any Filipino language), two hard copies and one copy in pdf file in the song entry CD.

Criteria in choosing the song entries are quality of composition, lyrics and its originality.

Nine finalists will be chosen by the ToFarm Listening Committee; results shall be announced on December 5 through print media and website announcements.

Each of the nine finalists will receive a certificate and P40, 000.

From the finalists, a grand prize winner (a trophy and P300,000 cash), first runner-up (trophy and P200,000 cash), second runner-up (trophy and P100,000 cash) and the People’s Choice (P75,000 cash) will be chosen during a live concert happening in February 6, 2017.