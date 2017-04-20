Ball Above All bags PEBA’s BoC 3 championship

DUBAI – The long wait is over for one of the big sporting events in the Emirates after Ball Above All knocked out Bicol Express to finally bag the championship trophy of PEBA’s Dr. Jehad Battle of Champions Season 3, last Friday, April 14 in a jam-pack Al Twar 2 Sports Hall, Dubai.

The first quarter favored Ball Above All as the duo of Mendy Acistide and Amar Farouq combined to dominate the inside plays to lead Team Bicol Express by 9 points, 32-23. Bicol Express’s Joey Medenilla and Khalifa Saleem worked to keep the deficit to manageable levels as Medenilla’s fearless drives allowed him to scored 10 points while Khalifa Saleem’s consecutive long range gave him 11 points.

The confidence was still in favor of Ball Above All in the second quarter; although their lead was reduce to 7, 47-40. Bicol Express’s strengthened its defenses through big men Jamil Bulawan and Zaldy Cabarubias as they made efforts to block all the shots of Ball Above All players.

Starting with 7-point advantage in the second half, Ball Above All continued their play until they ballooned their lead to 11 points, 67-56. Ball Above All’s Al Khaled Ismail and Omar Karkouli’s ball handling reinforced the shooting spree of Basha who made consecutive layups.

In the last quarter, Bicol Express coach Alex Ortiz adjusted his game plan to a man-to-man defense, the revised tactic worked and successfully lowered the deficit to 5 points with 2:34 minutes remaining, 79-74.

The thrill continued in the last 2 minutes of the game as both teams pushed their performance harder but Ball Above All stayed in focus and tough as they safeguarded each move to secure their championship trophy, 84-81.

For winning the title, Ball Above All will face the team of Dr. Jehad in the best of three second championship battle and for biggest cash prize in UAE basketball history.