Bagong teleserye ng JaDine pinag-mitingan na ng ABS-CBN

Ang meeting para sa bagong teleserye nila sa ABS-CBN ang unang showbiz appointment ng JaDine, kasama ang kanilang manager na si Veronique del Rosario-Corpus.
Si Antoinette Jadaone uli ang direktor ng second teleserye nina James at Nadine, pagkatapos ng kanilang successful primetime show na On The Wings of Love.
Nag-rejoice ang JaDine fans nang makarating sa kanila ang meeting na nangyari kahapon dahil miss na miss na nila sa TV ang loveteam nina James at Nadine.
Miss World 2016 gaganapin sa Washington DC
Ang Washington DC ang napili ng Miss World Organization bilang venue ng Miss World 2016 sa December 20.
Maglalagare ang mga mahihilig sa mga beauty pageant dahil ang U.S. uli ang host country ng Miss Universe 2016 na magaganap naman ilang araw bago iraos ang Miss World.
Hindi pa nakakapili ang Viva Live, Inc. at si Cory Quirino ng representative ng ating bansa sa Miss World 2016 dahil sa September pa naka-schedule ang pageant night ng Miss World Philippines.
Dahil sa partnership ng Viva at ni mama Cory, build up contract sa Viva Films ang isa sa mga matatanggap na premyo ng lucky girl na makakakuha ng Miss World 2016 crown.
Mga talunan sa Miss Manila 2016 puwedeng sumali sa Miss World Philippines
Isa lang ang kailangan na manalo sa Miss Manila 2016 kaya puwedeng sumali sa Miss World Philippines ang girls na hindi papalarin.
Magaganda at matatalino ang official candidates ng Miss Manila 2016. Kung matatalo sila sa beauty pageant para sa mga Manileña, qualified ang mga Luz Valdez na subukan ang kapalaran nila sa Miss World Philippines.
Si Hillary Parungao ang reigning Miss World Philippines. Interesado yata si Hillary na maging artista at posible na matupad ito sa tulong ng Viva Films.
Kalokalike ni Maritoni Fernandez si Hillary as in puwede sila na mapagkamalan na magkapatid o mag-ina. Morena version nga lang si Hillary ni Maritoni.
Unang teleserye nina Janella at Elmo, mapapanood na
Maging hadlang kaya ang buhol-buhol na nakaraan upang magkatuluyan ang dalawang taong itinadhana para sa isa’t isa?
Nakatakdang madagdagan ng kilig ang gabi ng mga manonood sa nalalapit na pag-uumpisa ng pinakabagong teleseryeng handog ng ABS-CBN at Dreamscape Television Entertainment, ang “Born for You” na pinagbibidahan ng tambalan nina Janella Salvador at Elmo Magalona.
Gaganap si Janella bilang si Sam Kazuko, isang aspiring Pinay singer na lumaki sa Japan. Dahil sa kanyang pagiging hopeless romantic, naniniwala siya sa konsepto ng red string of fate na nagsasabing isang invisible string ang nagkukonekta sa dalawang taong itinadhana para sa isa’t isa.
Mapapanood naman si Elmo bilang si Kevin Sebastian, isang sikat na singer at anak ng OPM icon na nagpasikat ng kantang “Born for You” na si Mike Sebastian (Ariel Rivera). Bagama’t nasa rurok ng kasikatan, may hinaing si Kevin tungkol sa love at destiny dahil sa kumplikadong relasyon ng kanyang mga magulang.
Ang hilig nina Sam at Kevin sa musika ang maglalapit sa kanilang dalawa, ngunit ito rin ang posibleng makasira sa kanilang umuusbong na pag-iibigan.
Isinulat ng ama ni Sam na si Buddy (Bernard Palanca) ang kantang “Born for You” para sa kanyang ina na si Cathy (Vina Morales). Pero inangkin ito ni Marge (Ayen Laurel), anak ng may-ari ng isang sikat na record label, at ibinigay ang kanta kay Mike sa kagustuhang pasikatin at ibigin siya ng male singer.
Nagtagumpay si Marge sa kanyang mga plano matapos mapasikat at mapaibig si Mike. Nagbunga rin ang kanilang pagmamahalan nang kanyang isilang si Kevin. Ngunit sabay sa kanilang kasiyahan ay ang lubos na paghihirap ng pamilya ni Buddy matapos ang kanyang hindi inaasahang pagkamatay, dahilan para kay Cathy na tumungong Japan upang kumita ng pera para kay Sam.
Anong tadhana kaya ang naghihintay para kina Sam at Kevin? Paano makaaapekto sa kanilang kapalaran ang mga pangyayari sa nakaraan? Maputol kaya ang invisible string na nagkukonekta sa kanila?
Kasama rin sa cast ng “Born for You” sina Gina Pareño, Freddie Webb, Jimboy Martin, Joj Agpangan, Francis Magundayao, Smokey Manaloto, Ogie Diaz, Katya Santos, DJ Durano, Alfred Labatos, Kyline Alcantara, Paulo O’hara, Neil Coleta, at Young JV. Ito ay sa ilalim ng direksyon ni Onat Diaz.
