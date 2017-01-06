Bagong taong nakalap

Happy New Year mga Kabayan!

Sa pagsisimula nga ng 2017 sa showbiz ay nasaksihan ng marami ang tila kakaibang senaryo dito.

Kumpara sa mga nagdaang panahon na may mga biglaang namamatay, naaksidente o nasasangkot sa mga tragic incidents, tahimik na tahimik ang mundo ng showbiz.

Bukod sa MMFF, wala nang malaking pasabog o anumang kahindik-hindik na kaganapan sa showbiz as it ended 2016.

In fact, pulos mga kasalan, engagements at pagsilang ng mga bagong magagandang anak sa showbiz ang naganap dito.

Kaya naman wish natin for showbiz this 2017 na mas maging makulay at masaya ito what with new breed of young actors na aabangan nating lahat.

*****

Among them are Ronnie Alonte, Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto of the successful “Vince & Kath & James” MMFF movie.

Maganda ang pasok ng taon sa kanila dahil may mga very active shows sila. Like Joshua who is part of the afternoon drama “The Greatest Love Of All”.

Then ang tambalang Ronnie-Julia sa papasok namang “A Love to Last” come January 9.

May mga nanghihinayang lang na fans nina Joshua-Julia dahil maganda umano ang kemistri nila sa movie eh bakit si Ronnie ang magiging kapartner nito sa TV?

Well… ganun yata talaga ang strategy ng mga handlers nila di ba?

*****

Pero kalat na kalat din ang tsismis na halos hindi man lang umabot ng 200 million pesos ang total gross ng MMFF?

Kumpara daw sa mga previous sales na laging lumalampas ng 500 million, halos wala pa raw ito sa kalahati.

In fact, kahit pagsama-samahin pa raw ang total earnings ng walong entries, hindi pa raw nito tatalbugan ang kinita ng Vic Sotto movie na nakasabay nung kay Vice Ganda, weeks before the MMFF.

While Vice Ganda’s movie called “Super Parental Guardians” is now holding the record as the highest grossing local Pinoy movie of all time (with its almost 700 million gross and still counting), Vic Sotto’s camp claims, “at least tinalo namin ang kinita ng lahat ng entries.”

Meaning, lumampas naman sila ng 200 million in local gross sales, ganun hahaha!

*****

“Lotlot” (new showbiz term for “lost”) si Nora Aunor pati na ang movie niyang “Kabisera” sa MMFF.

Irma Adlawan took home the Best Actress award after Nora and Eugene Domingo made headlines as the toughest rivals in the category.

Wala nga halos pumansin o tumaya kay Irma among the critics who only had eyes on Uge and Ate Guy.

Well, at least Uge’s entry “Ang Babae sa Septic Tank 2” made money at the tills, while Ate Guy’s did not even make it among the top 3 or even the top 5 moneymakers. Nawala na nga ba ng tuluyan ang ningning ng original na Superstar? Natatalo na sa Best Actress category tapos waley pa din sa box-office?

*****

To watch for din ang boy band na Boy Band PH na produkto ng same show na hinusgahan nina Vice Ganda, Sandara Park, Yeng Constantino at Aga Muhlach.

Opisyal na silang na-welcome ng ASAP as its newest kapamilya and based on what we’ve seen, maghahakot sila ng bagong audience and following what with their good looks and talents in singing and dancing.

So let’s remember them: Ford Valencia, Joao Constancia, Niel Murillo, Russell Reyes, and Tristan Ramirez.

And yes, maybe some of those PBB housemates can also make a mark di ba?

By: Ambet Nabus