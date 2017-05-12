Bagong award ni Ai-Ai

Timing na timing sa showing ng “Our Mighty Yaya” sa May 10 ang Best Actress award na napanalunan ni Ai-Ai delas Alas sa 2017 ASEAN International Film Festival Awards (AIFFA) na ginanap sa Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia.

Sayang lang dahil hindi personal na tinanggap ni Ai-Ai ang acting award niya dahil hindi naman siya nakalipad sa Malaysia para sa AIFFA pero ang mahalaga, binigyan ng importansya ang kanyang performance sa “Area”.

Hindi nag-iisa si Ai-Ai dahil nanalo rin sa AIFFA si Louie Ignacio, ang direktor ng “Area”. Si Louie ang Best Director, Best Supporting Actress si Ana Capri (“Laut”), Best Supporting Actor si Ricky Davao (“Dayang Asu”), Best Editor si Lawrence Fajardo (“Imbisibol”) at pinagkalooban ng Special Honor Award si Lav Diaz, ang direktor ng “Ang Babaeng Humayo”.

*****

Maligayang-maligaya naman si Ai-Ai sa acting awards na natanggap niya.

Hindi kasi umasa si Ai-Ai na mananalo siya at enough na ang acting nomination niya kaya malaking bonus ang best actress award na ipinagkaloob sa kanya.

Ang “Area” ang second indie movie ni Ai-Ai. Malamang na masundan pa ang mga indie movie project ni Ai-Ai dahil sa mga parangal na natanggap niya.

Dalawa na ang international acting award ni Ai-Ai dahil siya rin ang best actress ng Queens World Film Festival New York noong March 2017.

Natawa ako nang mabasa ko ang hashtag na #ItoAngTunayNaPang-Hollywood ng mga nag-congratulate kay Ai-Ai. May mapa-ouch kaya sa hashtag?

*****

Sa November 2017 ang due date ni Pauleen Luna na ten weeks nang buntis pero noong Sabado lamang ibinalita ni Vic Sotto sa “Eat Bulaga”.

Buntis na si Pauleen noong March at ito ang dahilan kaya madalas siya na hindi mapanood sa “Eat Bulaga”.

Unang sinabi ni Bossing sa kanyang mga anak ang kalagayan ng asawa niya nang magbakasyon sila sa Balesin Island.

Itinaon ni Bossing ang announcement sa birthday celebration niya sa Balesin. November ang birth month ni Pauleen kaya maganda kung magiging ka-birthday niya ang coming soon baby nila ni Bossing.

*****

Natuwa ako nang malaman ko na ang Viva International Pictures ang magre-release sa Pilipinas ng “Battleship”, ang Korean movie na pinagbibidahan ng favorite actor ko na si Song Joong-ki.

Wish ko lang, imbitahan ni Boss Vic del Rosario na bumisita ng Pilipinas si Song Joong-ki para i-promote nito ang “Battleship”.

Kung nagawa ng Viva International Pictures na paliparin si Sandara Park sa Pilipinas para sa promo ng “One Step”, puwede rin na dalhin ni Boss Vic sa Pilipinas si Song Joong-ki at kapag nangyari ito, yayakapin ko talaga nang mahigpit ang Korean actor na kinababaliwan ko.

Ang Viva International Pictures ang distributor ng “One Step”, “Battleship” at ng ibang Korean sa bansa natin.

Ang “Battleship” ang most expensive movie ni Song Joong-ki dahil US$21 million ang budget nito. Inabot ng anim na buwan ang shooting ng “Battleship” mula June 2016 hanggang December 2016. Ipinapakita na sa mga sinehan sa Pilipinas ang bonggang trailer ng war movie ni Song Joong-ki.

******

“Buhay pa ba ‘yon?” ang tactless pero cute na reaksyon ni Sandara Park nang mabanggit sa presscon ng “One Step” ang pangalan ni Hero Angeles na dating kapareha niya sa mga pelikula ng Star Cinema.

Nagpakatotoo lang si Sandara dahil matagal nang walang balita tungkol kay Hero na sikat na sikat noon pero tumamlay ang career dahil sa pakikialam ng pamilya niya.

Napanood noon si Hero sa Master Showman ni Kuya Germs pero na-Luz Valdez din ang career niya. Nawalan din naman ng ningning ang career ni Sandara pero nakabawi ito nang subukan niya ang kapalaran sa South Korea.