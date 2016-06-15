Automatic freezing of bank account | Paano ipa-waive ang overstay fine? | Forgery is punishable under UAE Law

Atty. Barney, my gratuity pay was recently deposited to my bank account after my resignation. I was shocked to learn that my bank account has been frozen. I wanted to know with the Immigration and Police why this happened although I am afraid that they might just put me in jail since I have an existing personal loan and 3 credit cards. Is it possible that they have already encashed my security cheques? I fear that this situation might affect my new job applications. Please help me. – Terrence B.
When a salary account is frozen by the bank, it does not automatically mean that you have a pending case with the Immigration or Police. It is a standard procedure for salary accounts to be frozen once the employer has marked the deposit as “Final Salary” due to the employee. Your bank will not cash your security cheques if you have not been delinquent on your payments. You need to contact your bank and request to facilitate the release of your gratuity. Usually, banks will require you to present details of your new employer and compensation. You may also arrange with your new employer to credit your salary to the same salary account for convenience.
Paano ipa-waive ang overstay fine?
Atty. Barney, ako po ay nagkaroon ng kaso dahil sa bounced cheque. Hindi po ako nakapag-renew ng visa noon nang ito ay ma-expire dahil sa pinampyansa ko po ang aking passport. Nabawi ko na po ngayon ang aking passport mula sa pulis at nakiusap na po ako sa kumpanya namin na i-renew na nila ang aking visa. Problema ko po ngayon ang malaking overstay fine na ipinapabayaran sa akin ng kumpanya bago nila ako i-renew. May ibang paraan pa po ba upang maayos ko ang aking Dubai residency? – Quincy
Nagpapataw ng multa ang Ministry of Interior sa mga residenteng hindi nakapag-renew ng kanilang visa o mga turistang lalagpas sa takdang araw ng kanilang pananatili sa UAE. Kung ang sanhi ng ilegal na pananatili sa bansa ay dahil sa pagkakakulong o pagkakaroon ng pulis o labor case, ang kaukulang multa ay maaaring ipa-waive o ipa-reduce sa General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs. Kailangan mong magsumite ng katibayan na ang iyong passport ay nasa pulis kaya hindi mo naipa-renew ang iyong visa sa takdang panahon. Maaari kang kumuha ng sertipikasyon mula sa pulis na magpapatunay na ang iyong pasaporte ay nasa kanilang tanggapan sa mga panahong ikaw ay nananatiling illegal sa bansa.
Forgery is punishable under UAE Law
Atty. Barney, I have previous police case due to a bounced check that I never issued. I am supposed to pay the corresponding penalty until I learned that my signature was forged by my landlord. Can I file a counter-complaint against him for forging my signature? – Francis
You may file a police complaint against your landlord for violating paragraph 2, Article 216 of the UAE Penal Code which defines and enumerates several means of forgery, to wit:
Article 216
Forgery of an instrument is a change of its genuineness by any of the means stated hereinafter, resulting in damage, for the purpose of using it as a valid instrument.
The following are considered means of forgery:
1. Introducing a change into an existing instrument by addition, deletion or alteration, whether in writing, numbers, marks, or in photographs appearing therein.
2. Putting a forged signature or seal, or alteration of a true signature, seal, or thumb-print.
3. Obtaining, by means of surprise or fraud, a signature, seal or thumb-print of a person without his knowing the contents of the instrument or without validly giving consent thereto.
4. Fabricating or counterfeiting an instrument and attributing it to a third party.
5. Blank filling of a signed, sealed or thumb-printed paper without the consent of the person who signed, sealed or thumb-printed it.
6. Disguising or substituting the identity of a person in an instrument made to verify its truth.
7. Alteration of truth in an instrument made for verifying its contents.
