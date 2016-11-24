Association of TESDA trainers, assessors formed

Abu Dhabi — Overseas Filipinos in UAE who have Technical Education and Skills Development Authority or TESDA certifications and those wishing to get one will have an easier time renewing, upgrading or converting their existing national certifications (NCs) obtained from the Philippines because a group of trainers and assessors have been installed just recently at the Philippine Embassy in the capital.

The Association of Filipino TESDA Trainers and Assessors (AFTTA) was finally installed with officers taking their oaths of office on November 11 administered by Assistant Labor Attache Jay Jasper Javines.

Founding officers are: Juan Paolo Arao (president); Allen Samonte (vice president); Christian Cruz (director of membership); Cristina Pobre (director of finance); John Raymond Morales (auditor); Jefrey Egdani (director of communications); Marlon Macaraig (director of training); Mark Jimson Andres (director of assessment), and Jun Ryan Mendoza (director of community affairs).

The group’s mission is to support the POLO OWWA and Embassy’s program for OFWs, particularly in delivering training programs that are aligned with TESDA requirements.

“AFTTA is committed to support any training and competency assessment initiative from various organizations, government agencies, training institutions that may require trainers and/or assessors who are accredited by TESDA,” Arao said.

“We want to ensure that skills acquired by OFWs are aligned with TESDA’s requirements,” he added in his opening remarks at the oath taking. He stressed that overseas Filipinos need not go home to the Philippines to renew or join training for certification but this time can be done in the UAE with the help of POLO and AFTTA.

At the gathering, TESDA Executive Director Maria Susan P. dela Rama from the Philippines graced the event and oriented the delegates about TESDA certifications, requirements. She hosted a mini-forum after her talk to answer queries to enlighten members about TESDA trainings and assessments.