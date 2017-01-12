ART A. LOS BAÑOS

PR expert advocates Filipino professionalism and entrepreneurship in Middle East

Allen Mondejar

Position : Corporate Communications Manager

Company : Tristar Group

Location : Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Hometown : Legazpi, Albay

Asian pacesetter Arthur Lawrence Ante Los Baños is a prominent PR consultant in Dubai working with a leading oil and gas logistics company and is an advocate of Filipino professionalism, craftsmanship and entrepreneurship in the Middle East.

Kuya Art, or Tito Art as he is fondly called, is the only Filipino member of the senior management in the Tristar Group since joining the company in April 2012. He’s the only Filipino PR expert who conducted public lectures on ‘Publicity’ to Filipino professionals, entrepreneurs and community leaders in September 2008, March 2011 and October 2015.

Promoting Filipino Excellence

This 50-year-old son of Legazpi, Albay wears many hats. “I manage the corporate reputation of the Tristar Group as the officer responsible for corporate communications. I pastor a household of married couples and give teachings in our faith community as an Elder of CFC-Dubai. I support Filipino entrepreneurs and enterprises in promoting their products, services and causes as the proponent of the advocacy Filipino Excellence in the Middle East or FEME. I try to be a loving husband to my wife of 20 years, a supportive father to our 18-year old son, and a friendly person to everyone I interact with.”

Art has been very active with the affairs of the Filipino community in Middle East. “I am an ex-FilCom leader who headed the 2008 Philippine Independence Day organizing committee and was responsible for introducing the concept of having a yearend event which was officially called Bayanihan Festival.”

High public awareness

He works with the Tristar Group based in Dubai and operating in more than 15 countries looking after Corporate Communications and, to some extent, Corporate Social Responsibility. Both these fields create and enhance the corporate reputation of the company.

“Because of the high public awareness of our company I was able to place our Group CEO in a higher rank every year in the Top 25 Power List of a leading logistics magazine in the Middle East. He is now number 15 in the list having started in the number 22 spot in 2013. The top 10 executives are representing giant multinationals and major Arab logistics companies.”

“In October 2016, we won two CSR awards because of the road safety campaigns we had undertaken in 2014 and 2015 in Dubai that were widely reported in the UAE media – newspapers, radio, TV and online. Last April 2015, we received the logistics industry’s CSR award for our ‘Let’s go home safely’ campaign in collaboration with the Traffic Department of the RTA and UK-based Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA).”

Transformation

He has been abroad for the last 15 years. “I arrived in Dubai in May 2001, together with my wife and son, with a job as Senior Manager for Events of an international exhibition and events company. I had visited Dubai twice as a real tourist in 1997 and 2000.”

“Before, I used to be very proud of myself as I was connected with The Filipino Channel as Senior Manager for the Middle East in the mid-2000s. Then I became even prouder when I was hired to head the PR Department of a full-fledged communications agency in Dubai Media City in 2008. Then my world crumbled from mid-2010 to early 2012 when I lost my job three times with three different companies due to the global recession.”