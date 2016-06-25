Arnel Ignacio on cinema owners: ‘Huwag puro negosyo at pagkita ng pera’

Two Sundays ago, sa dzMM program naming Chismax, ay sinamahan kami ni kapatid Arnel Ignacio dahil mayroong out of town stint ang partner kong si Tara Grets (Gretchen Fullido).

Bantog sa pagiging ardent supporter ni President Rody Duterte ang mahusay na comedian-host-businessman pero nung pakiusapan namin itong iwasan kung maaari ang isyung yun, especially ang pumatol sa mga bashers o haters, madali naman itong sumang-ayon.

Pero sadyang likas kay Arnel ang pagkakaroon ng progresibong pananaw kaya’t nung kapanayamin namin ang aming studio guests na producer at direktor ng indie movie na Magtanggol, lumabas nga ang talas ng pag-iisip nito.

Sa ginawang panawagan nina direk Siegfrid Barros at producer Jojo Dispo na maibalik ang movie sa mga major cinemas, sinabi ni Arnel na “sana naman ay huwag puro negosyo at pagkita ng pera” ang isinasa-alang-alang ng mga may-ari ng sinehan.

Tungkol sa OFW ang main theme ng Magtanggol na pinagbibidahan nina Tom Rodriguez, Ejay Falcon, Yam Concepcion, Albie Casino, Mr. Jonee Gamboa at Ms. Dina Bonnevie among others, pero hindi raw nga ito yung tipikal OFW story na ma-drama o naka-sentro lang sa pamilya.

“Tinangka naming ipakita sa movie ang lahat-lahat ng nababalitaan natin on OFWs, including yung isyu sa gobyerno at maging yung kabutihan naman ng mga employers o ng bansang pinupuntahan nila. Sayang lang talaga kasi ang feeling namin swak sana na makaabot man lang ito ng Independence Day (last June 12) dahil relate na relate ang message ng film,” dagdag pa ng kaibigan naming si direk Sig.

*****

Enchong Dee matagal nang crush ni Arnel Ignacio

Anyway, parang binuhusan ng malamig na tubig at natameme bigla si kapatid na Arnel nang ang sumunod naming kapanayamin via phone patch ang kapwa-Uragon naming si Enchong Dee, na bidang-bida ang career sa ngayon.

“Matagal ko na iyang crush, pinagnanasaan, inaambisyon, gusto, name it, iba, basta iba siya,” ang sey sa amin ni Arnel nung mag-cue to commercial na kami at nang tanungin ko siya kung bakit bigla siyang naging “pa-cute” na co-host during our interview with Enchong.

Literal na natameme ang ating kaibigan at gusto pa nitong tirisin si Kiray Celis lalo na nang sabihin ni Enchong na lagi siyang nilalambing (read: hinihimas, hinihipo at hinahawakan sa puwet at legs) nito kahit ngayong mag-su-showing na sa July 6 ang I Love You To Death movie nila under Regal Films, hahahaha!

Kinantiyawan ko na lang sila pareho dahil sa usaping pulitika, mukhang nasa magkalabang mga lider sila kahit pa nga kapwa winners ang mga minanok nilang sina Pres. Digong Duterte at VP Leni Robredo, hahahaha!

Hindi kaya very soon ay maging mga tulay silang pareho para magkasundo sa trabaho ang dalawang big leaders ng ating bansa?

Well, isang dekada na pala sa showbiz si Enchong na nagkataon namang may sunod-sunod na projects. Mayroon siyang album na inilabas, may movie, upcoming soap at host na rin siya ng agri-show sa Knowledge channel.

“Timing lang siguro kuya Ambet. Suwerte na rin at naka-abot ako ng 10 years,” hirit pa nito.

*****

‘The Achy Breaky Hearts’ tiyak na hahakot sa takilya

Giliw na giliw din kami sa trailer ng The Achy Breaky Hearts nina Jodie Sta. Maria, Richard Yap at Ian Veneracion.

Grabe pero at this early ay sasabihin naming isa na naman ito sa magiging biggest movie hits ng Star Cinema and definitely will make Jodie a box-office winner.

Kyut, simple ang aliw factor at nakakakilig ang atake ni Jodie sa role niya bilang isang babaeng halos mapag-iwanan na ng romansa at pag-ibig na biglang pag-aagawan nga nina Ian at Richard.

Team Tisoy ang para kay Ian, habang team Chinito naman ang kay Richard. Kapwa may malaking following ang dalawa sa matatawag na ka-love team ni Jodie.

Kahit kami, hirap na hirap na mamili kaya’t lagot tiyak si direk Antoinette Jadaone sa mga fans na mag-eexpect na ang idol nila ang magiging “ka-forever” ni Jodie sa movie.

Showing na ito ngayong June 29 at balitang marami na ring mga kababayan natin all over the world ang nag-request ng screening ng movie dahil gusto rin nilang mapabilang among the big hits ng Star Cinema ang The Achy Breaky Hearts gaya ng movie nina John Lloyd Cruz at Jennylyn Mercado na Just the 3 of Us na balitang humamig na ng 5 million dollars sa mga international screenings nito.

*****

Aljur Abrenica, Jeric Gonzales at Yasser Marta magkasundo sa musika

Proud na proud naman ang Kapuso leading man na si Aljur Abrenica sa kanyang co-stars sa Once Again na sina Jeric Gonzales at Yasser Marta. Mga kapatid niya umano ito dahil pare-pareho silang alaga ng GMA Artist Center at natutuwa siya na bukod sa acting ay nagkakasundo rin sila sa pagkahilig sa musika.

“Nagstart siya nung nagdala ako ng gitara at first ako lang ang kumakanta tapos biglang sumali sina Jeric and Yasser. Ang ganda. We found out na connected kami ng music and we blend well. Tapos nakita kong professional sila, passionate sila. Yung bond na na-establish namin sa isa’t isa, matibay na. Masaya lalong pumunta ng taping kasi alam mong makakasama mo sila bilang kung sino sila, bilang si Jeric, bilang Yasser, hindi lang karater na ginagampanan nila,” sey ni Aljur.