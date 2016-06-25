Arnel Ignacio on cinema owners: ‘Huwag puro negosyo at pagkita ng pera’

Two Sundays ago, sa dzMM program naming Chismax, ay sinamahan kami ni kapatid Arnel Ignacio dahil mayroong out of town stint ang partner kong si Tara Grets (Gretchen Fullido).
Bantog sa pagiging ardent supporter ni President Rody Duterte ang mahusay na comedian-host-businessman pero nung pakiusapan namin itong iwasan kung maaari ang isyung yun, especially ang pumatol sa mga bashers o haters, madali naman itong sumang-ayon.
Pero sadyang likas kay Arnel ang pagkakaroon ng progresibong pananaw kaya’t nung kapanayamin namin ang aming studio guests na producer at direktor ng indie movie na Magtanggol, lumabas nga ang talas ng pag-iisip nito.
Sa ginawang panawagan nina direk Siegfrid Barros at producer Jojo Dispo na maibalik ang movie sa mga major cinemas, sinabi ni Arnel na “sana naman ay huwag puro negosyo at pagkita ng pera” ang isinasa-alang-alang ng mga may-ari ng sinehan.
Tungkol sa OFW ang main theme ng Magtanggol na pinagbibidahan nina Tom Rodriguez, Ejay Falcon, Yam Concepcion, Albie Casino, Mr. Jonee Gamboa at Ms. Dina Bonnevie among others, pero hindi raw nga ito yung tipikal OFW story na ma-drama o naka-sentro lang sa pamilya.
“Tinangka naming ipakita sa movie ang lahat-lahat ng nababalitaan natin on OFWs, including yung isyu sa gobyerno at maging yung kabutihan naman ng mga employers o ng bansang pinupuntahan nila. Sayang lang talaga kasi ang feeling namin swak sana na makaabot man lang ito ng Independence Day (last June 12) dahil relate na relate ang message ng film,” dagdag pa ng kaibigan naming si direk Sig.
*****
Enchong Dee matagal nang crush ni Arnel Ignacio
Anyway, parang binuhusan ng malamig na tubig at natameme bigla si kapatid na Arnel nang ang sumunod naming kapanayamin via phone patch ang kapwa-Uragon naming si Enchong Dee, na bidang-bida ang career sa ngayon.
“Matagal ko na iyang crush, pinagnanasaan, inaambisyon, gusto, name it, iba, basta iba siya,” ang sey sa amin ni Arnel nung mag-cue to commercial na kami at nang tanungin ko siya kung bakit bigla siyang naging “pa-cute” na co-host during our interview with Enchong.
Literal na natameme ang ating kaibigan at gusto pa nitong tirisin si Kiray Celis lalo na nang sabihin ni Enchong na lagi siyang nilalambing (read: hinihimas, hinihipo at hinahawakan sa puwet at legs) nito kahit ngayong mag-su-showing na sa July 6 ang I Love You To Death movie nila under Regal Films, hahahaha!
Kinantiyawan ko na lang sila pareho dahil sa usaping pulitika, mukhang nasa magkalabang mga lider sila kahit pa nga kapwa winners ang mga minanok nilang sina Pres. Digong Duterte at VP Leni Robredo, hahahaha!
Hindi kaya very soon ay maging mga tulay silang pareho para magkasundo sa trabaho ang dalawang big leaders ng ating bansa?
Well, isang dekada na pala sa showbiz si Enchong na nagkataon namang may sunod-sunod na projects. Mayroon siyang album na inilabas, may movie, upcoming soap at host na rin siya ng agri-show sa Knowledge channel.
“Timing lang siguro kuya Ambet. Suwerte na rin at naka-abot ako ng 10 years,” hirit pa nito.
*****
‘The Achy Breaky Hearts’ tiyak na hahakot sa takilya
Giliw na giliw din kami sa trailer ng The Achy Breaky Hearts nina Jodie Sta. Maria, Richard Yap at Ian Veneracion.
Grabe pero at this early ay sasabihin naming isa na naman ito sa magiging biggest movie hits ng Star Cinema and definitely will make Jodie a box-office winner.
Kyut, simple ang aliw factor at nakakakilig ang atake ni Jodie sa role niya bilang isang babaeng halos mapag-iwanan na ng romansa at pag-ibig na biglang pag-aagawan nga nina Ian at Richard.
Team Tisoy ang para kay Ian, habang team Chinito naman ang kay Richard. Kapwa may malaking following ang dalawa sa matatawag na ka-love team ni Jodie.
Kahit kami, hirap na hirap na mamili kaya’t lagot tiyak si direk Antoinette Jadaone sa mga fans na mag-eexpect na ang idol nila ang magiging “ka-forever” ni Jodie sa movie.
Showing na ito ngayong June 29 at balitang marami na ring mga kababayan natin all over the world ang nag-request ng screening ng movie dahil gusto rin nilang mapabilang among the big hits ng Star Cinema ang The Achy Breaky Hearts gaya ng movie nina John Lloyd Cruz at Jennylyn Mercado na Just the 3 of Us na balitang humamig na ng 5 million dollars sa mga international screenings nito.
*****
Aljur Abrenica, Jeric Gonzales at Yasser Marta magkasundo sa musika
Proud na proud naman ang Kapuso leading man na si Aljur Abrenica sa kanyang co-stars sa Once Again na sina Jeric Gonzales at Yasser Marta. Mga kapatid niya umano ito dahil pare-pareho silang alaga ng GMA Artist Center at natutuwa siya na bukod sa acting ay nagkakasundo rin sila sa pagkahilig sa musika.
“Nagstart siya nung nagdala ako ng gitara at first ako lang ang kumakanta tapos biglang sumali sina Jeric and Yasser. Ang ganda. We found out na connected kami ng music and we blend well. Tapos nakita kong professional sila, passionate sila. Yung bond na na-establish namin sa isa’t isa, matibay na. Masaya lalong pumunta ng taping kasi alam mong makakasama mo sila bilang kung sino sila, bilang si Jeric, bilang Yasser, hindi lang karater na ginagampanan nila,” sey ni Aljur.
I have been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this web site. Thank you, I will try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your website?
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this blog. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appeal. I must say that you’ve done a awesome job with this. Additionally, the blog loads super fast for me on Opera. Exceptional Blog!
Aw, this was an extremely nice post. Taking a few minutes and actual effort to produce a good article… but what can I say… I hesitate a whole lot and never seem to get nearly anything done.
Good day! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You have done a extraordinary job!
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you some interesting things or tips. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read even more things about it!
Some people criticize this as a flawless design for i Phone and prefer their old i Phone. Additionally, the sensor is about 170 microns thin with 500 ppi resolution and used to unlock the i Phone 5S or make purchases. On Friday, when the i Phone 5 was released, it was discovered that Verizon i Phones were SIM-unlocked.
Nice post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed! Very helpful info particularly the last part I care for such information much. I was seeking this certain info for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.
Hey there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok. I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.
Thanks for the strategies you are sharing on this site. Another thing I’d really like to say is the fact that getting hold of some copies of your credit report in order to check out accuracy of the detail would be the first motion you have to undertake in repairing credit. You are looking to clean your credit profile from harmful details problems that wreck your credit score.
Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your article seem to be running off the screen in Chrome. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know. The design look great though! Hope you get the problem fixed soon. Kudos
I’m so happy to read this. This is the type of manual that needs to be given and not the accidental misinformation that is at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this greatest doc.
This is the perfect website for anyone who really wants to understand this topic. You understand so much its almost tough to argue with you (not that I personally will need laugh out loud). You certainly put a brand new spin on a subject that has been discussed for many years. Great stuff, just wonderful!
This design is spectacular! You obviously know how to keep a reader entertained.
Nice weblog right here! Also your web site loads up fast! What host are you the usage of? Can I get your associate link to your host? I desire my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Greetings from California! I’m bored at work so I decided to check out your site on my iphone during lunch break. I enjoy the information you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how fast your blog loaded on my phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, very good site!
Excellent blog right here! Also your web site lots up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I am getting your associate link on your host? I desire my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
F*ckin’ awesome things here. I am very glad to look your post. Thank you so much and i am looking forward to touch you. Will you please drop me a mail?
I think this is among the most vital info for me. And i am glad reading your article. But wanna remark on some general things, The web site style is great, the articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall glance of your website is magnificent, let alone the content!
Great blog! Do you have any helpful hints for aspiring writers? I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
I would like to express my appreciation to the writer just for rescuing me from this type of situation. Because of browsing throughout the world-wide-web and obtaining tricks which were not powerful, I thought my life was well over. Being alive without the presence of answers to the issues you’ve solved by means of your short post is a critical case, and the ones that would have in a wrong way affected my career if I hadn’t encountered your blog. That capability and kindness in maneuvering every item was valuable. I don’t know what I would’ve done if I hadn’t come across such a subject like this. I’m able to at this time look ahead to my future. Thanks for your time very much for this skilled and effective help. I won’t think twice to refer your web blog to any person who should have support on this issue.
I have recently started a site, the info you offer on this web site has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work.
Hi! I realize this is sort of off-topic however I needed to ask. Does running a well-established blog like yours take a massive amount work? I am completely new to operating a blog however I do write in my journal everyday. I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my own experience and thoughts online. Please let me know if you have any recommendations or tips for brand new aspiring bloggers. Thankyou!
fantastic publish, very informative. I wonder why the other experts of this sector do not understand this. You must proceed your writing. I am confident, you have a great readers’ base already!
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get three emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service? Thanks a lot!
I do agree with all the ideas you have offered on your post. They’re very convincing and will certainly work. Nonetheless, the posts are too short for newbies. Could you please lengthen them a bit from subsequent time? Thanks for the post.
I went over this site and I conceive you have a lot of excellent information, bookmarked (:.
we came across a cool website that you just might take pleasure in. Take a search in the event you want
Again, it is natural for site visitors to book their travel once they’ve located an event that they want to attend. This work, planned by the multinational company Officina Rambaldi, was promoted by the Battle of Monte Cassino Celebration Committee, with the assistance of the Ministry of Heritage and Culture and thanks to the facilities made available by the local administration of the city of Cassino. In your opinion, what’s the biggest limitation for content on mobile devices.
Keep up the good piece of work, I read few blog posts on this site and I believe that your web site is really interesting and has sets of great information.
Infocall Business Solution bietet von der mobile Homepage Erstellung, Facebook bis hin zur Entwicklung der App an.
whoah this blog is excellent i like reading your articles. Keep up the good paintings! You understand, lots of individuals are looking round for this info, you can help them greatly.
This info is priceless. When can I find out more?
I just wanted to jot down a comment in order to express gratitude to you for all of the remarkable tactics you are sharing here. My particularly long internet research has at the end of the day been compensated with sensible details to talk about with my contacts. I d say that we site visitors actually are unequivocally lucky to be in a notable network with many outstanding individuals with interesting tips. I feel really blessed to have discovered your entire web page and look forward to many more amazing times reading here. Thanks again for a lot of things.
Thanks , I’ve recently been searching for information about this topic for a while and yours is the greatest I’ve came upon till now. But, what about the conclusion? Are you certain in regards to the supply?
Hands down, Apple’s app store wins by a mile. It’s a huge selection of all sorts of apps vs a rather sad selection of a handful for Zune. Microsoft has plans, especially in the realm of games, but I’m not sure I’d want to bet on the future if this aspect is important to you. The iPod is a much better choice in that case.
Hey would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re working with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you suggest a good internet hosting provider at a honest price? Thanks, I appreciate it!Feel free to surf to my web site tory burch flats sale
Thanks for some other magnificent post. Where else may anyone get that kind of information in such an ideal approach of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I am on the search for such info.
I have not checked in here for a while because I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I will add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend
I together with my pals have been looking at the great advice on the blog and so all of a sudden got an awful feeling I had not expressed respect to the web site owner for those secrets. Those people are already certainly glad to read all of them and have now clearly been making the most of those things. Many thanks for turning out to be really thoughtful and for deciding on this kind of essential ideas millions of individuals are really desirous to be aware of. My honest apologies for not expressing appreciation to sooner.
I am continuously invstigating online for articles that can help me. Thanks!
This can be a excellent understand for me, Need to disclose that you will be among the finest writers When i previously observed. Thanks for placing information.
I blog quite often and I seriously thank you for your information. The article has really peaked my interest. I’m going to take a note of your website and keep checking for new details about once per week. I opted in for your RSS feed as well.
The range of the hardware plus the software depends on your wish regarding how you need to handle the tool.
All of such ways are so risky on your freedom as well as your computer’s health, just to download games to your psp. torrent files is found at a number of different locations according to what you are looking for. Like its GXP siblings, the Torrent has an uncompromising balance of performance, style and comfort, and is also differentiated from your standard Torrent with the aggressive stance and exterior design that includes a unique hood, a whole new front fascia with cooling inlets and detailed grille inserts.
Thank you for every other informative website. The place else may I get that type of info written in such a perfect way? I’ve a challenge that I am just now running on, and I’ve been on the look out for such info.
Hello my friend! I want to say that this post is amazing, nice written and come with approximately all important infos. I’d like to peer extra posts like this.
You can easily identify several on the juicer writes a critique over world-wide-web.
Well I sincerely enjoyed reading it. This post provided by you is very constructive for accurate planning.
I every time spent my half an hour to read this webpageís articles or reviews daily along with a mug of coffee.
Sorry for the huge review, but I’m really loving the new Zune, and hope this, as well as the excellent reviews some other people have written, will help you decide if it’s the right choice for you.
I just want to mention I am just very new to blogs and definitely enjoyed this blog. Most likely I’m likely to bookmark your site . You really come with impressive stories. Bless you for sharing your blog.
While it has several imperfections, it is essential to keep in mind that it posses a special value-proposition for individuals who are interested by using a tablet for productivity purposes, and who like to manage data and setting within an understood Windows setting. The missing Start menu and various other bug fixes are expected to be added in Windows 8. The vaccine that GSK is developing will be tested on a limited number of people as the UK drug company reportedly [39] weighs the pandemic danger against the risks of an unsafe shot.
this isn’t just any ordinary twerking clip.|From Miley Cyrus’s titillating 2013 performance to online tutorials, twerk videos have exploded in reputation over the final couple of years.|Mixtapes from DJ Godfather and artists like DJ Snake , Lil Jon , T-pain ,
{In my years of specialist research” I can say, with calculated evidence, that twerk dancing originated in dance establishments known
One of the audience and the volume of mobile games are given in the background music.
nvoFhw Thanks-a-mundo for the post.Really thank you! Really Great.
YN9ToF Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is great, as well as the content!
You are my inhalation , I possess few web logs and very sporadically run out from to brand
Very interesting information!Perfect just what I was searching for! Charity is injurious unless it helps the recipient to become independent of it. by John Davidson Rockefeller, Sr..
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article.Thanks Again. Will read on
Just Browsing While I was browsing today I saw a excellent post concerning
Really informative article post.Much thanks again.
Muchos Gracias for your post. Fantastic.
Only wanna remark that you have a very nice site, I love the style it really stands out.
It as very easy to find out any matter on web as compared to books, as I found this post at this website.
This blog was how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something which helped me. Thanks a lot!
This excellent website definitely has all of the info I wanted concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.
Right now it appears like Movable Type is the preferred blogging platform out there right now. (from what I ave read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
Im obliged for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more.
There is perceptibly a bunch to know about this. I suppose you made certain nice points in features also.
Wow! Thank you! I continually wanted to write on my website something like that. Can I take a part of your post to my website?
It as great that you are getting ideas from this article as well as from our argument
Looking around While I was browsing yesterday I noticed a great article concerning
Say, you got a nice blog post.Really thank you! Awesome.
Really informative blog.Much thanks again. Great.
yes, investigation is paying off. My personal browsing efforts seem full.. thank you. I appreciate you telling your perspective.. So pleased to have discovered this post..
new reader. What could you recommend in regards
I truly appreciate this blog article.Really thank you! Really Cool. click here
I really liked your blog.Thanks Again. Great.
Wow! This could be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Excellent. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your effort.
Pretty! This has been an incredibly wonderful article. Many thanks for supplying this information.
Just what I was searching for, thanks for posting. If you can imagine it,You can achieve it.If you can dream it,You can become it. by William Arthur Ward.
It as difficult to find educated people for this subject, however, you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Thanks-a-mundo for the article.Really thank you! Really Great.