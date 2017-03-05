ARMAND ZARRIS MANAPAT

Uniform master makes historic first in the Gulf

Armand Zarris Manapat is, perhaps, the only known Filipino to have successfully immersed himself in the uniform production business in the United Arab Emirates. Affectionately known as Sky, he owns the AZM Creative Revolution/AZMdubai and Uniforms Revolutionized, a company which derives its acronym from his name.

First time to travel

One of the most exciting projects that he has done, in his 11 years as uniform designer, was the Doha Asian Games 2006. The 39-year old achiever recalls those days with amusement. “I was directly hired in the Philippines. That event started everything and completely changed the way that I view the uniform industry. It was also my first time to travel and work abroad. Then December 2006, after the Asian Games, I was transferred to Dubai to become the only Filipino uniform designer openly competing with giants in the region.”

After that Doha escapade, Sky saw himself applying for a job in UAE. “My first work was Design Director of Santini Uniform Solutions. I have been working abroad for 11 years now.”

Renewed strength and spirit

Today, it’s a complete change for his him. “A day in my life starts with a renewed strength and spirit. Before I start my day, I close my eyes, and then I picture in my head my biggest dream and lift it up to God. It’s a great way to charge and start my day with a smile and get motivated. I go on with my appointments and work schedules, and always looking for opportunities in between. I end my day with an inspiration to carry me the next day.”

As a struggling business executive, he tries to be as efficient as possible. “I make sure that deadlines are being met, opportunities are not overlooked, and finances are allocated and kept properly. I do my best to give my 100% service to my clients. I meet up with other business owners for possible collaboration or synergy. I see to it that all those people involved or working in the company are properly compensated and treated as family. As much as my schedule permits, I go out and meet successful business people, who are senior than I, and get some healthy advise. I also open my schedule for talks, seminars, and trainings that is beneficial for my business.”

AZM Creative Revolution and AZM Uniforms Revolutionized is a design and creative company. It has three major specializations: Advertising, Interior, and Fashion. Primarily concentrating on uniform design and manufacture, AZM Uniforms Revolutionized, gives a fresher look and effective branding to revolutionize the uniform industry in the MENA (Middle-East and Northern Africa) region. Its aim is to be a positive game-changer in the industry and explore other areas for wider expansion: to cater the South East Asian market and give birth to an international men’s line of clothing.

Fulfill the vision

The ultimate vision of the company is to expand its horizon in order to fulfil its mission: To fund the kingdom of God and build/support a foundation dedicated to indigent single mothers. Teaching them, for free, how to cut and stitch, and providing them an opportunity to work or be absorbed in the company.

“I am very proud of being a Filipino. Filipinos now are globalist. The veil of poverty mentally has finally been lifted. In addition to many of our ‘kababayans’ who are being recognized internationally because of their talents and professions, there are now a lot of successful and aspiring entrepreneurs abroad with solid social/civic causes. Filipinos are no longer remaining seated in an international hall, We Dance! Gone are the days when we are trying so hard to compete and prove our worth. I can say we have arrived. We have shown the world what we are made of, a nation that is made of gold.”