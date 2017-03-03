Aquino to LP: Time for party voice to be heard

MANILA – Former president Benigno Aquino III emphasized to his fellow Liberal Party-mates that now is the time for the party to make its voice heard once again and to be constructive and supportive of government without sacrificing its principles and ethics.

As reported in www.inquirer.net, the former president was with other ranking members of the LP in a three hour caucus in Quezon City, February 28, following the ouster of three of its members from their committee chairmanships in the Senate as well as the arrest of one of its members for alleged drug links inside the New Bilibid Prison.

The report quoted LP secretary general Kit Belmonte as saying that the former president’s opinion was for members to be constructive and be supportive of the new administration but not to the point of “giving up our party principles and our basic positions and ethics and issues.”

“His basic guidance was: It’s about time we speak up, it’s about time that the LP’s voice be heard again,” Belmonte said in the report.

The former president only gave brief answers in an ambush interview after the caucus keeping to his self-imposed one year moratorium on speaking against the Duterte administration.

Meanwhile, another www.inquirer.net report said that elected members of the LP in the House of Representatives will not bolt from the majority bloc in the House just yet.

This despite the railroading of the death penalty bill in the Lower House as well as the ouster of LP Senate members from their committee chairmanships.

Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman was quoted as saying that the LP members in the House will wait until the final voting on the death penalty bill before they will discuss whether or not to remain in the majority. There are 32 elected LP congressmen in the House.

By: Sam Bautista