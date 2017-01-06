Application for health insurance extended until 2017

DUBAI – Due to the number of entries by insurance companies in Dubai, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has extended the application for the mandatory health insurance in 2017.
The health authority did not specify the new cut-off date.
The deadline was supposed to be on December 31. This is the second time that the health authority extended the deadline of the mandatory health insurance.
A khaleejtimes.com report quoted DHA: “The DHA has announced that insurance companies will continue accepting health insurance applications in 2017.”
The decision was also to give way to those who were not able to get the insurance within the December 31 deadline due to certain reasons.
DHA Director of Health Funding, Haidar Al Yousuf, was quoted as saying that all the insurance companies are working nonstop to cope with companies and individuals who want to acquire health insurance.
He noted that there has been a large number of online transactions on the insurance company’s website.
In a recent media report, DHA stated that 98 percent or more than four million residents now have health insurance.
Article By: Ryan Namia
Greate pieces. Keep posting such kind of information on your blog.
Im really impressed by it.
Hi there, You have performed a great job. I’ll certainly digg it and in my opinion recommend
to my friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited from this site.
I savour, lead to I found exactly what I used to be looking
for. You’ve ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have
a nice day. Bye
Hey! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before
but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s
new to me. Nonetheless, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be
bookmarking and checking back frequently!
Thank you for another excellent article. Where
else may just anybody get that kind of info in such a perfect way of writing?
I have a presentation subsequent week, and I am at the look for such
info.
Hello, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening
in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted
to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic
blog!
I think that is one of the most important info for me.
And i am happy studying your article. However want to remark on some basic issues,
The site style is perfect, the articles is really excellent : D.
Excellent process, cheers