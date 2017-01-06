Application for health insurance extended until 2017

DUBAI – Due to the number of entries by insurance companies in Dubai, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has extended the application for the mandatory health insurance in 2017.

The health authority did not specify the new cut-off date.

The deadline was supposed to be on December 31. This is the second time that the health authority extended the deadline of the mandatory health insurance.

A khaleejtimes.com report quoted DHA: “The DHA has announced that insurance companies will continue accepting health insurance applications in 2017.”

The decision was also to give way to those who were not able to get the insurance within the December 31 deadline due to certain reasons.

DHA Director of Health Funding, Haidar Al Yousuf, was quoted as saying that all the insurance companies are working nonstop to cope with companies and individuals who want to acquire health insurance.

He noted that there has been a large number of online transactions on the insurance company’s website.

In a recent media report, DHA stated that 98 percent or more than four million residents now have health insurance.

Article By: Ryan Namia