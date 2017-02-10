Apple recalls thousands of iPhone 6s in UAE

DUBAI – Tech giant Apple is set to recall 88,000 iPhone 6s handsets in UAE due to battery issues, a media report stated.

According to a khaleejtimes.com report, citing Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm, the UAE’s Ministry of Economy stated that only specific iPhone 6s which contain defective batteries made in China during September and October 2015 will be recalled.

Apple has recently expressed that a very small number of iPhone 6s devices may unexpectedly shut down.

If you have experienced this issue, the firm has urged residents to use the serial number checker (www.apple.com/ae/support/ iPhone6s-unexpectedshutdown/) if your iPhone 6s is eligible for a battery replacement, free of charge.

By: Ryan Namia