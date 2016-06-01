Another pro-OFW law

ANOTHER good news for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). Outgoing President Benigno Aquino III has approved and signed into law Republic Act No. 10863, otherwise known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

CMTA, aside from protecting and enhancing government revenue while instituting fair and transparent customs and tariff management, increases the tax-exempt value of balikbayan boxes sent by OFWs to their families back home.

“This is truly another milestone for his administration and the continuing reforms we continue to institutionalize in the bureau,” said Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Alberto Lina.

Emphasizing the ease of trade through streamlined processes, he said the CMTA will establish the requisite foundation for a cashless, faceless and paperless environment in Customs, reducing corruption and technical smuggling that will result to enhanced revenues.

“Efforts are already underway to attune current BOC systems to the new provisions in the CMTA focused on business process re-engineering, computer-based systems development, organizational development, capacity building, and external communication and education.

“I am very pleased that in my short time in the BOC, and with the dedication and hard work of the Customs workforce, I was able to shepherd this overdue bill into law, with the support from our colleagues in Congress for prioritizing the measure,” he added.

Aside from CMTA’s benefits to BOC’s continuing reform, OFWs will also greatly benefit from the newly signed law.

It raises the tax-exempt value of balikbayan boxes from P10,000 to P150,000.

The law also provides for stiffer penalties such as longer imprisonment, and higher fines, of up to P50 million, for smugglers and their coddlers in government.

Although the provision on the tax treatment of balikbayan boxes is but one of the many in the 311-page bill, “it is one that is most awaited by Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs),” Senator Ralph Recto, author of the Balikbayan Box Law provision which was originally a separate bill but later on incorporated into the CMTA as Section 800, said.

The bill was filed last year after a public outcry over BOC’s decision to open balikbayan boxes, which later revealed outdated regulations.

Under Section 800, “residents of the Philippines, OFWs, and other Filipinos while residing abroad or in their return to the Philippines shall be allowed to bring in or send to their families or relatives in the Philippines balikbayan boxes which shall be exempt from duties and taxes.”

The “total dutiable value” of the boxes shall not exceed P150,000 and can only be enjoyed “up to three times in a calendar year,” Recto said.

This means that an OFW can send two boxes at the same time provided that their total worth is not more than P150,000. That will be counted as one shipment.

To prevent abuse of the privilege, boxes must only contain personal and household items that should not be in “commercial quantities.”

The law also includes a provision indexing rates to inflation, so that it will not take another quarter-of-a-century to adjust the tax-exempt ceiling for balikbayan boxes.

“Every three years after the effectivity of this Act, the Secretary of Finance, upon recommendation of the Commissioner (of Customs), shall review the value herein stated and shall adjust its present value using the Consumer Price Index as published by the Philippine Statistics Authority,” the BBL provision read.