ANNP grabs UFOSA 5’10” unrated title over Level-Up Garments

Abu Dhabi – ANNP players were preachers of teamwork in last Friday’s, February 10, championship battle against Level-Up Garments in the United Filipino Overseas Sports Association (UFOSA) 5’10” and below rated category and take home the AED 5,000 prize.

Level-Up dominated the first quarter with a 21-16 showing and continued their champ ways well into the second canto with eagerness displayed by Julius Vargas, Jimmy Cristobal, Andoy Arcadio, Sean Francis Paulo and Jerick Sevillano contributing for a 13 point lead, 43-30.

The second half was a different story, however, as the breaks suddenly went ANNP’s way which successfully cut down the fashion malers’ lead to 8, 60-52. The turn of the tide was due mainly to ANNP players’ stronger defensive plays limiting them to 22 points and ending the quarter with a 60-52 cushion as both teams enter the pay-off period.

ANNP’s strong players Steve Laud, Allan Pablo, Pinkoy Yu, Ricky Toreno, Russen Asuncion and Marlon Yambao contributed to the surge in points.

The championship match was logged at 85-77 in ANNP’s favour winning for them the AED 5,000 cash prize and the bragging rights for being this season’s champions, while Level-Up Garments took home the AED 1,000 consolation prize.

Mythical Five awardees:

Russen Asuncion (ANPP)

Sean Paulo (Level Up)

Pingkoy Yu (ANNP)

Julius Vargas (Level Up)

Ricky Toreno (ANNP)

Other Awardees:

ANNP Best Coach – Ernie Peralta, ANNP

Conference MVP – Russen Asuncion, ANNP

UFOSA Executive of the Conference – Jay Ingal, Bachelors

Finals MVP – Ricky Toreno, ANNP

By: Laliebeth Petancio