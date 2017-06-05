Anna Mariel B. Papa

Age: 30

Height: 5’1”

Current Location: Dubai

Philippine Hometown: Imus, Cavite

Hobby: Reading

Job: Owner/Founder

Company: PAPA Movers

Practicality is important for OFWs working abroad. Maintaining your personal perception and the essence of fashion depends on your ability to identify your needs.

What’s inside your bag?

Mobile phone, sun glasses, reading glasses, passport, organizer, perfume, pen, cheque book and my wallet that contains all my important cards.

What electronic gadget are you currently using?

I am currently using my MacBook Pro laptop and iPhone 7 mobile phone.

What’s inside your closet?

My closet is one of the most important parts of my room. You can find my jeans, t-shirt and flats. Since we started PAPA Movers I stopped buying clothes as it is not a necessity anymore. We work on the site so fashion doesn’t really matter at all.

What is your style of clothing?

Classic, I am a very classic woman when it comes to fashion, plain and simple, most of my clothes are either black or white, I don’t want to stress myself every morning thinking about what to wear or doing mix matching, just jeans and t-shirt would be enough.

What clothing brands do you think closely fit your sense of fashion?

For me it’s not about the brand, it’s about the style and how you carry your clothes regardless of the price and brand. I don’t really buy expensive clothes, but as long as I need them I buy them.

What is your favorite perfume?

Chloe Classic, as I said earlier I am a very classic woman when it comes to fashion and perfumes. Floral scents are my favorite.

What is your favorite brand of shoes?

Pedro, very comfortable and good quality.

Are you a shopaholic?

I used to be, but then when you get older you realize things are not too important, what is more important are the experiences because it would last and it give you more happiness in life like real happiness! I spend more on my travels nowadays.

What inspires or influences you to buy an item?

I make sure that whenever I purchase something it should be practical and really useable, not just to waste my money.

What brands do you trust for your skin care?

Nivea, I had been using Nivea since I was a kid because it’s mild and surely won’t irritate your skin.

What is a Branded Pinoy for you?

Branded Pinoy is a good example of an article with sense and can provide opportunity to our Kabayans here in UAE to express themselves and to share things with other people. I am grateful that I am finally part of this issue.