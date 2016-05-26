Angelica on break-up with John Lloyd: ‘I haven’t moved on, but I can’

DUBAI — For the very first time, actress Angelica Panganiban on Sunday, May 22, talked about her recent break-up with actor John Lloyd Cruz.

In an interview with Vice Ganda over “Gandang Gabi Vice,” Angelica admitted that she hasn’t fully moved on from the break-up, but is in the process of doing so, especially after she saw herself in a very low point.

“Nakita ko ‘yung sarili ko na para bang sobra kong down. (holding back tears) Kasi hindi ako nag-o-open up sa kaibigan ko, sa pamilya ko. So, nung nakita ko ‘yung sarili ko na ganun, parang ‘Huy girl, tama na. Nakakaawa ka na. Down na down ka na. Bangon,’” Angelica said, while holding back her tears.

According to Angelica, her process of moving on included avoiding places where they used to go to.

This is because, Angelica said, she cried during one of her trips.

“Nung una hindi talaga [ako nagpupunta sa mga pinupuntahan namin] kasi nag-Bali ako, tapos may stop over na Hong Kong. Grabe paglabas ko palang, parang nilamon ako tapos umiiyak talaga ako mag-isa tapos natatawa ako. Para akong tanga kasi umiiyak ako habang naglalakad tapos umupo na ako tapos tumatawa ako habang umiiyak,” she said.

“ . . . Pero may nakapagsabi sakin na dapat daw dahan-dahan kong balikan yung mga yun kasi kung hindi wala akong mapupuntahan.

“Muntik nga akong lumipat ng network. Pero dahil may respeto ako sa ABS, hindi ako lilipat, mag-re-retire nalang ako,” Angelica added in jest, pertaining to ABS-CBN.

She also admitted that they saw each other in Hong Kong during the Holy Week break.

“Nagkita naman kami kasi nga tina-try namin ang best namin na maging magkaibigan naman kami. Ang sakit nga ng panga ko, parang buong gabing masakit. Pinipigilan ko maiyak tapos tatawa ka,” she said.

Angelica also said that she used to cry whenever she sees a billboard of John Lloyd.

“ . . . ‘pag-alis ko ngayon wala naman di ba, makaka-move-on ako niyan. ‘Pag labas ko may billboard, ayan na naman tayo magmo-move on na naman ako.

“ . . . Hindi pa nga ako nakaka-move on, hayaan niyo na, malapit na, kaunti na lang. Kaya ko,” she said.

Angelica then said humorously that she will make sure her next boyfriend is not a popular person.

“Lesson learned talaga, huwag sikat. Kung gusto mo ng artista, ‘yung laos or ‘yung feeling mong wala ng direction, ‘yung parang wala masyadong papel sa mundo, tulala lang. ‘Yun ang hinahanap ko ngayon, mga lalaking tulala,” she said, eliciting laughter from the audience.

Lesson learned

Despite finding it difficult to move on, Angelica said she remains positive, and doesn’t feel any bitterness.

“ . . . Bakit ka magiging bitter kung mas maraming beses ka namang naging masaya dun sa taong yun. Walang katumbas yung dun sa nangyaring paghihiwalay ninyo.

“Malungkot lang diba? Pero lagi niyo iisipin kung bakit naging ganon kasakit, kasi naging ganon ka kasaya. At dapat yun ang nagma-matter – yung pinagsamahan niyo, yung saya, yung respect na binigay ninyo sa isa’t-isa,” she added.