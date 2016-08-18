Angel Locsin nagising na sa katotohanan; mga larawan ni Luis Manzano, binura na sa FB at IG

Nauntog na nga nang malakas sa pader ang ulo ni Angel Locsin. Kung dati’y isinisigaw pa rin ng kanyang puso si Luis Manzano, ngayon ay nasa moving-on stage na siya, gone were the days of her pa-“victim of love” drama.
Recently ay pinagbubura na ng aktres ang mga posts involving Luis sa kanyang mga social media accounts. Ni anino ng kanilang naunsiyaming pagmamahalan ay waley na, sumuko na nga ang aktres na once upon a time ay hoping pa rin na baka isang araw ay magkabalikan pa rin sila ng panganay ni Congresswoman Vilma Santos.
Dialogue ng isang kaibigan ni Angel, “Ito na ‘yun! Ito na ang matagal naming hinihintay na gawin niya, ang pagbuburahin-i-delete sa utak at puso niya ang lalaking ‘yun!
“Hindi lang sa FB at IG niya, talagang literal na niyang binura sa buhay niya ang taong minahal niya nang todo-todo, pero pinakamatindi ring nanakit sa kanya.
“Ito na nga ‘yun, buung-buo na sa puso at isip niya ang ginagawa niyang desisyon. Ke solo picture pa ni Luis o magkasama sila, wala ka nang makikita ngayon sa mga accounts niya, mabuti naman at nagising na rin siya sa katotohanan,” kuwento ng isang malapit na kaibigan ng aktres.
Wedding na lang ang kulang sa relasyon nila ni Luis, pati kasi ang kanilang mga pamilya ay magkakaibigan na, meron nang magandang samahan.
Pero no guarantee ang tagal ng pagsasama, dahil nauwi rin sa wala ang tapat kuno nilang pagmamahalan, may bago nang mahal ngayon ang aktor.
Komento uli ng friend ni Angel Locsin, “Tama na ang pagpapaka-martyr, hindi na uso ‘yun ngayon, kaya good thing at nauntog na rin siya sa katotohanan na tapos na, waley na, the end na ang istorya ng kanilang pagmamahalan!”
-o0o-
Mark Bautista hindi nilalamon ng tagumpay
Popular si Mark Bautista, nasa liga rin siya ng mga sikat, hindi puwedeng i-deny ‘yun. Pero sa kabila ng kanyang estado sa showbiz at maayos na kabuhayan ay hindi niya nakalilimutan kung saan siya nanggaling, lalo na ang mga taong in their own little way ay nakatulong sa kanya.
Magaling na siyang kumanta kahit nu’ng nasa elementarya pa lang siya, nananalo siya palagi sa mga amateur contest, until the need of him going to the big city came para humarap sa mas matinding laban sa pagkanta.
“Ugali na ni Mark ang pagtanaw ng utang na loob, kahit kailan, hindi siya nakalimot sa mga taong nakatulong sa kanya.
“Lumalaban siya nu’n sa mga singing contest sa probinsiya, pero kumustahin n’yo ang mga suot niya, kagamitan ‘yun ng mga friends niya.
“Ang sapatos niya, e, hiram lang niya sa isang kabarkada, ang long sleeves niya naman, e, ipinahiram ng isang kaibigan niya, ‘yung black suit na isinusuot niya nu’n sa mga amateur contest, e, sa teacher niya.
“Wala kasi siyang pambili, mahirap lang ang family nila, kaya puro hiram at donasyon lang ang mga isinusuot niya kapag lumalaban siya sa contest,” kuwento ng isang kakilala ni Mark.
Everytime na umuuwi siya sa probinsiya ay magpapahinga lang siya sandali at aayusin ang kanyang mga pasalubong. Pupuntahan na niya agad ang kanyang mga kaibigan at kaklase na napakalaki ng naitulong sa kanyang pangarap na maging kilalang singer.
“Wala kaming masasabi sa kanya. Napakabait niya, hindi siya nakalilimot, talagang binibigyan niya ng importance ang mga taong nakatulong sa kanya. Hindi siya pinagbago ng success,” kuwento pa ng aming source tungkol sa walang kaangas-angas na si Mark Bautista.
-o0o-
Charice Pempengco isinumpa ng sariling lola
FB friend namin ang lola ni Charice Pempengco na si nanay Tessie Pineda. Nu’ng isang araw ay nabasa namin ang matinding paglalabas ng sama ng loob ni nanay Tessie. Puro masasakit na salita ang mababasa sa kanyang FB. Si Charice at ang karelasyon nitong si Alyssa Quijano ang kanyang pinatatamaan.
Hindi malinaw kung saan nag-ugat ang kanilang hidwaan, basta sinusumbatan nito ang singer, si Alyssa at ang mga taong nakapaligid sa dalawa. Ramdam sa litanya ni nanay Tessie ang malaking galit kay Charice.
Nilukuban na raw ng kung anong kademonyohan ang utak ni Charice dahil kay Alyssa. Dinidiktahan-sinusulsulan daw nito si Charice para lumayo ang kanyang loob sa pamilya niya.
Napakadiin pa ng pagkakasabi ni nanay Tessie na ito ang nagpakahirap sa career ng kanyang apo, pero ang nakinabang ay ang babaeng ni walang naitulong sa kanya, pero ito pa ang kanyang pinakikinggan-pinaniniwalaan ngayon.
Galit na galit ang lola ni Charice. Pinalampas na raw nito ang ginawang kawalanghiyaan ng international singer sa kanyang inang si Racquel, pero ngayon ay kailangan nang matuldukan ang mga ginagawa ng kanyang apo, galit pang litanya ni Nanay Tessie.
Dumating pa sa point na parang isinumpa na nito si Charice, kani-kanya na raw silang buhay ngayon, dahil ang pinahahalagahan lang naman ng singer ay ang karelasyon niyang si Alyssa at ang pamilya nito.
Nu’ng sumali sa Little Big Star ng ABS-CBN si Charice ay si nanay Tessie ang kanyang kasama.
Palaging may dala-dalang lampin ang matanda na ipinanglalagay sa likod ni Charice para hindi siya matuyuan ng pawis. Si nanay Tessie rin ang tumatahi ng mga damit na isinusuot nu’n ni Charice Pempengco sa mga sinasalihan niyang amateur contest.
How sad.
