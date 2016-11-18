Angara pushes for quick implementation of new tax law on balikbayan boxes

DUBAI—Overseas Filipino workers in the Middle East are looking forward to the implementation of the recently signed law on the higher tax exemption ceiling for their balikbayan boxes because the news comes as the Christmas season is on hand.

Most of the OFWs say that apart from being allowed to send more items without paying taxes, the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) serves as the government’s response to previously reported tampering and theft of the contents of balikbayan boxes arriving in the Philippines.

In an interview with Kabayan Weekly, 25-year-old Edward Faustino, a service crew in Doha, Qatar, said that while he wouldn’t personally gain from the higher tax free exemption allowed under CMTA, or Republic Act 10863, he still welcomes the implementation of the law because other OFWs—like his sister—who receives a higher salaries can now send more items to their loved ones back home.

“Tama lang tinaasan nila ang laman ng balikbayan box para mas maraming maipadala ang mga OFWs kasi yung P10,000 na price na pwede ilagay sa balikbayan box noon ay iba na value ngayon.

“Okay yan sa ate ko kasi pwede na niya isagad ang padala niya hanggang P150,000,” he said.

Faustino said this following Senator Sonny Angara’s appeal on Saturday to expedite the implementation of CMTA as the Yuletide season approaches—a time when more OFWs send balikbayan boxes.

Noting that it takes four to six weeks for a balikbayan box to arrive, Angara urged the Bureau of Customs to fast track the Customs Administrative Order (CAO) for balikbayan boxes so that overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) can finally enjoy the benefits of the new law especially during the holiday season.

“Sigurado akong nagsisimula nang mamili ng mga ipapadala ang ating mga kababayan abroad,” Angara said.

Under CMTA, which was signed into law last May by former president Benigno Aquino III, overseas Filipinos can send up to three P150,000-worth of tax and duty free balikbayan boxes in a year, given that the goods are not in commercial quantities nor intended for barter, sale or for hire.

Before the law was enacted, the tax exemption ceiling for balikbayan boxes was only P10,000.

The issue of balikbayan boxes was put in the spotlight last year following reports of tampering allegedly by Customs personnel. The BOC cited rampant smuggling of various items, firearms included, to justify their random inspection of balikbayan boxes.

With the increase in values under CMTA, Angara has said that it lessens, in effect, the discretion of the Customs officials to inspect goods and collect taxes, “thus minimizing cases of corruption and smuggling.”

RA 10863 mandates the BOC to adopt non-intrusive examination of goods, noting that the conduct of physical examination will only be allowed if directed by the Commissioner, or when the goods are subject to an alert order, and if there are controversies surrounding the goods declaration and the import process.

Meanwhile, Elecris Panal Del-Is, 40, a Sharjah-based secretary, said that while she still thinks that the tax-free ceiling is still not high enough considering the increasing prices of goods, the new law is still a big help as OFWs will not have to worry about possible taxes that await the recipients of the cargo.

“Sakit pa kase sa ulo . . . , imbis na matuwa ang pinadalhan natin madidismaya pa dahil sa tax na babayaran nila bago makuha ang bagahe,” she said.

She also said that the law makes her feel “more excited” to send a balikbayan box, trusting that her family will receive her cargo untouched, complete, and in good condition.

Events Manager Emil Parcia shares the view of Del-Is, saying that OFWs will no longer have to worry about Customs officials opening their boxes.

“We have to eliminate that fear within OFW’s of non-security on their hard earned valuable items they saved for their loved ones back home,” she said.

Dubai-based Services Supervisor Emzon Ej Lance Jimenez, on the other hand, said that OFWs should not be taxed anymore when they send balikbayan boxes because OFWs already contribute to the economy with their remittances.

“Para mabawasan ang sakit sa bulsa. At least yung perang pambayad ng tax ay maipapadala pa ng mga kababayan natin sa kanilang pamilya.”

Asked if he thinks that the new law will be able to lessen the unreasonable tampering of balikbayan boxes, Jimenez said: “Mababawasan but we cannot guarantee na mawawala.

“Need talaga ng sapat na pagtutok ng mga kinauukulan dito. Improvement ng mga screening machine ang nakikita kong solusyon para ‘di na magbukas ng mga boxes,” he said.

For Paolo Mangilinan, a swimming coach, it is discipline, not the law, which will secure balikbayan boxes.

“Kahit sino pwede pa din magnakaw kung walang disiplina yun government natin,” he claimed.

He said it might even be a “temptation” for Customs officers, knowing that there are more items, and those items are more expensive.’

The BOC has conducted a public consultation on rules governing balikbayan boxes last November 3, and has posted the draft CAO for balikbayan boxes on its CMTA microsite.

The bureau said it aims to implement the CAO early December.

On top of the tax and duty free balikbayan boxes, the CMTA law also grants Filipinos, who have stayed in a foreign country for at least 10 years and are returning to the Philippines, tax exemption for the personal and household effects, not exceeding P350,000, if they will bring with them when they return to the country.

For those who have lived overseas for at least five years, the law entitles them to tax and duty free personal and household effects amounting to P250,000, while those who have stayed abroad for less than five years can enjoy P150,000 tax-free ceiling. (With reports from Ryan Thomas Namia)