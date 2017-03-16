Ang “Tawag” grand champion ay si…

We can only agree to with the people’s and the judges’ vote for Noven Belleza who finally clinched the “Tawag ng Tanghalan” grand champion title.
After almost six decades, the original Pinoy singing search has produced a “farmer” winner and what a win it was.
Garnering an almost perfect 99.99 combined scores from the judges and the text votes, the Negros Oriental native cannot be questioned his victory.
Kahit kami ay sobra niyang napahanga sa malinis at very relaxed niyang performance ng Air Supply medley during the final round kung saan silang tatlo nina Froilan Canlas at Sam Mangubat ang nagtapatan.
Nag-back to zero ang scores nilang tatlo sa medley portion kung saan inawit ni Froilan ang Kuh Ledesma songs, habang Bruno Mars naman ang kay Sam.
Mas paborito ng marami si Froilan kasama na kami, pero sang-ayon din kaming nalaglag siya sa final medley number. Kumbaga’y hindi pang-kontes ang mga napili niyang songs lalo pa’t we have seen his best pieces na malayo sa final moment niya. Sayang talaga.
Steady naman si Sam na very millennial ang peg at atake at siya ngang may maraming fans kung tutuusin.
Naniniwala kaming mas kinasihan ng suwerte si Noven na siyempre pa ay may maganda ding boses at natural na appeal.
******
Masakit din para sa isang anak gaya ni KC Concepcion na kaya hindi matuloy-tuloy ang project na dapat ay pagsasamahan ng parents niyang sina Gabby Concepcion at Sharon Cuneta ay dahil hindi pa pala okey ang mga ito?
It has been years since bumalik ng bansa at nag-revive ng kanyang career si Gabby, habang nawala nga sa sirkulasyon si Mega lalo na nung lumipat ito ng network at nawala sa proportion ang katawan nito.
Then nito ngang nakabalik na sa ABS-CBN ang Megastar, kasama sana sa mga dapat nitong gawin ang movie project with Gabby, pero matatapos na naman ang unang quarter ng 2017, zero pa rin ang lahat sa kaganapan.
Mismong si KC nga ang nagsabing kahit excited din siya sa pagsasama ng parents sa project, ayaw daw niyang panghimasukan ang mga desisyon nito dahil may kani-kaniya na itong mga families.
Ang huling dinig namin, ok lang kay Gabby ang lahat at maluwag siyang magtatrabaho with Sharon.
So, si Shawie ang may siyu kung ganun? Hala, baka feeling din ni Mega na “in pa ang panahon” niya noh?
We don’t even hear nga from her recently launched album na nag-signal ng pagbabalik recording niya. Unlike in the past, after ma-rilis ang song niya, aba’y madali mong mababalitaan kung nag-hit o naka-gold agad ito?
*****
Speaking of gold, here’s simply thanking ALL who took time and made effort to be part of my 50th birthday celebration via an AMBETABLE@50 concert held at the Teatrino, Promenade, Greenhills, last March 10.
It was a night of fun-filled love songs, dances and laughter as I was joined by my dear friends from the industry like Michael Pangilinan, Meg Imperial, Marlo Mortel and KZ Tandingan, together with Kiel Alo, Ezekiel and Shem Pilapil.
Asia’s Diva Dulce brought the house down with her very special number.
Our newly-formed quartet called ‘D Quatro Kantas composed of former Senator Joey Lina, former MMDA Chairman Bayani Fernando (he was in Las Vegas), Dr. Carl Balita and myself, was well-received with our rendition of Broadway favorites and the Beatle’s hit “The Long and Winding Road”.
The comic antics of Boobsie of Wonderland and sexiness of the Wowowin Dancers added fire and laughter to the event.
It was hosted by my Chismax partner Gretchen Fullido and OMJ’s MJ Felipe.
AMBETABLE@50 was produced by CMAS Philippines and the Grand Music Palace Philippines in cooperation with the Philippine Air Lines (PAL), PLDT Home and San Miguel Beer Corporation.
Other sponsors included: Mr. Atong Ang, Atty. Caroline Cruz and family, Madam Thelma Zuniga-Rodriguez, the Dimayuga family, Congressman Joey Salceda, Congressman Strike Revilla and Madam Chaye Cabal-Revilla, aside from Ambet’s friends from Faces & Curves, Pervil Magic Cream, Fernando’s Bakery, Hammerhead and the UAE’s (Dubai) leading newspaper Kabayan Weekly.
Among the projects that I will be embarking on and mount for the year include Summer Sportsfests called the Ambetable League (basketball and volleyball clinics), a day with Mother Earth in partnership with the Uragon and Green organizations, Health is Wealth Day and several other advocacies
Kudos to the Ambetable production team and to those dearest friends who all recorded their videos of messages and greetings for me.
