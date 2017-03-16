Ang “Tawag” grand champion ay si…

<span class="fa fa-user"></span>
Ambet R. Nabus
Ambush ChismaxENTERTAINMENTEntertainment
2.1K
0
sample-ad
ENTERTAINMENT - Noven (Facebook page)

Photo from Facebook page

We can only agree to with the people’s and the judges’ vote for Noven Belleza who finally clinched the “Tawag ng Tanghalan” grand champion title.

After almost six decades, the original Pinoy singing search has produced a “farmer” winner and what a win it was.

Garnering an almost perfect 99.99 combined scores from the judges and the text votes, the Negros Oriental native cannot be questioned his victory.

Kahit kami ay sobra niyang napahanga sa malinis at very relaxed niyang performance ng Air Supply medley during the final round kung saan silang tatlo nina Froilan Canlas at Sam Mangubat ang nagtapatan.

Nag-back to zero ang scores nilang tatlo sa medley portion kung saan inawit ni Froilan ang Kuh Ledesma songs, habang Bruno Mars naman ang kay Sam.

Mas paborito ng marami si Froilan kasama na kami, pero sang-ayon din kaming nalaglag siya sa final medley number. Kumbaga’y hindi pang-kontes ang mga napili niyang songs lalo pa’t we have seen his best pieces na malayo sa final moment niya. Sayang talaga.

Steady naman si Sam na very millennial ang peg at atake at siya ngang may maraming fans kung tutuusin.

Naniniwala kaming mas kinasihan ng suwerte si Noven na siyempre pa ay may maganda ding boses at natural na appeal.

 

******

ENTERTAINMENT - Sharon (Facebook page)

Photo from Facebook Page

Masakit din para sa isang anak gaya ni KC Concepcion na kaya hindi matuloy-tuloy ang project na dapat ay pagsasamahan ng parents niyang sina Gabby Concepcion at Sharon Cuneta ay dahil hindi pa pala okey ang mga ito?

It has been years since bumalik ng bansa at nag-revive ng kanyang career si Gabby, habang nawala nga sa sirkulasyon si Mega lalo na nung lumipat ito ng network at nawala sa proportion ang katawan nito.

Then nito ngang nakabalik na sa ABS-CBN ang Megastar, kasama sana sa mga dapat nitong gawin ang movie project with Gabby, pero matatapos na naman ang unang quarter ng 2017, zero pa rin ang lahat sa kaganapan.

Mismong si KC nga ang nagsabing kahit excited din siya sa pagsasama ng parents sa project, ayaw daw niyang panghimasukan ang mga desisyon nito dahil may kani-kaniya na itong mga families.

Ang huling dinig namin, ok lang kay Gabby ang lahat at maluwag siyang magtatrabaho with Sharon.

So, si Shawie ang may siyu kung ganun? Hala, baka feeling din ni Mega na “in pa ang panahon” niya noh?

We don’t even hear nga from her recently launched album na nag-signal ng pagbabalik recording niya. Unlike in the past, after ma-rilis ang song niya, aba’y madali mong mababalitaan kung nag-hit o naka-gold agad ito?

 

*****

Speaking of gold, here’s simply thanking ALL who took time and made effort to be part of my 50th birthday celebration via an AMBETABLE@50 concert held at the Teatrino, Promenade, Greenhills, last March 10.

It was a night of fun-filled love songs, dances and laughter as I was joined by my dear friends from the industry like Michael Pangilinan, Meg Imperial, Marlo Mortel and KZ Tandingan, together with Kiel Alo, Ezekiel and Shem Pilapil. 

Asia’s Diva Dulce brought the house down with her very special number.

Our newly-formed quartet called ‘D Quatro Kantas composed of former Senator Joey Lina, former MMDA Chairman Bayani Fernando (he was in Las Vegas), Dr. Carl Balita and myself, was well-received with our rendition of Broadway favorites and the Beatle’s hit “The Long and Winding Road”.

The comic antics of Boobsie of Wonderland and sexiness of the Wowowin Dancers added fire and laughter to the event.

It was hosted by my Chismax partner Gretchen Fullido and OMJ’s MJ Felipe.

AMBETABLE@50 was produced by CMAS Philippines and the Grand Music Palace Philippines in cooperation with the Philippine Air Lines (PAL), PLDT Home and San Miguel Beer Corporation.

Other sponsors included: Mr. Atong Ang, Atty. Caroline Cruz and family, Madam Thelma Zuniga-Rodriguez, the Dimayuga family, Congressman Joey Salceda, Congressman Strike Revilla and Madam Chaye Cabal-Revilla, aside from Ambet’s friends from Faces & Curves, Pervil Magic Cream, Fernando’s Bakery, Hammerhead and the UAE’s (Dubai) leading newspaper Kabayan Weekly.

Among the projects that I will be embarking on and mount for the year include Summer Sportsfests called the Ambetable League (basketball and volleyball clinics), a day with Mother Earth in partnership with the Uragon and Green organizations, Health is Wealth Day and several other advocacies 

Kudos to the Ambetable production team and to those dearest friends who all recorded their videos of messages and greetings for me.

sample-ad

Facebook Comments

Website Comments

  1. lucy ann
    Reply

    kHHkMn Terrific paintings! This is the kind of info that are supposed to be shared around the net. Disgrace on Google for not positioning this put up higher! Come on over and visit my site. Thank you =)

  3. Dramacool
    Reply

    You made some good points there. I looked on the net for more info about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this web site.

  7. Save the bees
    Reply

    Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Great. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.

  12. d5200
    Reply

    Very nice post and right to the point. I am not sure if this is truly the best place to ask but do you folks have any thoughts on where to get some professional writers? Thx

  19. top
    Reply

    I simply could not depart your site before suggesting that I actually enjoyed the standard info a person provide on your guests? Is gonna be back incessantly in order to check up on new posts.

  34. Tania
    Reply

    Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Great. I am also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your hard work.

  36. Tai
    Reply

    I was recommended this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You are wonderful! Thanks!

  39. Celine
    Reply

    Your style is really unique in comparison to other people I have read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this page.

  42. Music
    Reply

    Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is fantastic, let alone the content!

  43. Tigershark
    Reply

    Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Fantastic. I am also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.

  50. bokep streaming
    Reply

    This unique blog is really cool additionally factual. I have picked up a lot of interesting tips out of this amazing blog. I ad love to visit it over and over again. Cheers!

  53. eleaf istick pro
    Reply

    Right now it looks like WordPress is the best blogging platform out there right now. (from what I ave read) Is that what you are using on your blog?

  63. Find Junk Yards
    Reply

    This blog is definitely entertaining and besides factual. I have chosen helluva helpful tips out of this source. I ad love to go back again soon. Thanks a bunch!

  67. Referencement naturel
    Reply

    Right now it appears like Drupal would be the preferred blogging platform obtainable at the moment. (from what I ave read) Is that what you are working with in your weblog?

  75. toenail removal fungus
    Reply

    This site may Hi there! I just wish to give an enormous thumbs up for the nice info you?ve right here on this post. I shall be coming again to your blog for extra soon.

  82. Moliform
    Reply

    long time watcher and I just thought IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТd drop by and say hello there for the extremely very first time.

  100. porn
    Reply

    Rub in your moisturizer to increase blood flow. Mix one part apple cider vinegar with raw work better

  105. cool coffee mugs
    Reply

    The Birch of the Shadow I believe there may become a couple of duplicates, but an exceedingly handy listing! I have tweeted this. A lot of thanks for sharing!

  113. May Disandro
    Reply

    Loving the weblog.. thanks! So pleased to possess located this submit.. Truly appreciate the posting you made available.. Take pleasure in the admission you delivered..

  122. Libbie
    Reply

    Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is wonderful, let alone the content!

  128. life purpose
    Reply

    I will immediately grab your rss as I can not find your email subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you ave any? Please let me know in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.

  130. RMUTT Thailand
    Reply

    It as not that I want to copy your web-site, but I really like the layout. Could you let me know which design are you using? Or was it especially designed?

  132. Merchandising
    Reply

    This very blog is without a doubt interesting and also factual. I have picked helluva useful stuff out of this source. I ad love to return again soon. Thanks!

  139. Piper
    Reply

    Whats up. Very cool blog!! Man.. Excellent.. Amazing.. I all bookmark your website and take the feeds alsoI am glad to find numerous useful information here in the post. Thank you for sharing

  154. Stroller List
    Reply

    Your style is really unique in comparison to other folks I ave read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this blog.

  161. Benjamin Hartford
    Reply

    Youre so cool! I dont suppose Ive read anything in this way before. So good to uncover somebody with some original tips on this topic. realy appreciate starting this up. this excellent website is something that is necessary more than the internet, a person if we do originality. valuable function for bringing something new towards the web!

  170. omelge
    Reply

    Terrific work! That is the type of info that should be shared around the net. Disgrace on Google for no longer positioning this post upper! Come on over and discuss with my website . Thank you =)|

  180. QROPS
    Reply

    That is a great tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere. Simple but very accurate information Thanks for sharing this one. A must read post!

  184. Noida Jobs
    Reply

    You made some nice points there. I looked on the internet for the issue and found most guys will go along with with your website.

  186. Brand Marketing
    Reply

    Orange County SEo Expert I’аve recently started a site, the information you provide on this website has helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work.

  188. yesmovies
    Reply

    It as hard to find knowledgeable individuals inside this topic, however you be understood as guess what occurs you are discussing! Thanks

  192. qrops
    Reply

    Wow, that’s what I was searching for, what a stuff! existing here at this blog, thanks admin of this web site.|

  196. Kevin Michael Modany
    Reply

    It’аs actually a nice and useful piece of information. I am glad that you just shared this helpful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.

  209. 30K30DayChallenge
    Reply

    This blog is without a doubt entertaining and also factual. I have picked up a bunch of useful stuff out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return again and again. Cheers!

  223. شهرزاد
    Reply

    Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is great, let alone the content!

  235. edwina
    Reply

    It?s really a great and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

  243. Services
    Reply

    It as hard to come by educated people about this subject, however, you seem like you know what you are talking about! Thanks

  251. bets10
    Reply

    I think other site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and excellent user genial style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  252. Justinbet giriş
    Reply

    My brother recommended I might like this website. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You cann at imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

  264. شهرزاد
    Reply

    You have made some decent points there. I checked on the web to learn more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this web site.

  269. Como Recuperar Mensagem Apagada No Celular
    Reply

    I really enjoy the blog post.Really thank you! Fantastic.

  284. unblocked game
    Reply

    Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is magnificent, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  291. Brand Engagement Expert
    Reply

    This site can be a stroll-by means of for all the information you needed about this and didn?t know who to ask. Glimpse right here, and also you?ll undoubtedly uncover it.

  298. Rendering
    Reply

    you are really a good webmaster. The website loading speed is amazing. It seems that you are doing any unique trick. Also, The contents are masterpiece. you have done a excellent job on this topic!

  300. Sripatum university
    Reply

    You made some really good points there. I checked on the web to learn more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.

  301. Electronics
    Reply

    Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Appreciate it

  307. http://exuperi.info
    Reply

    It as really a great and useful piece of information. I am satisfied that you just shared this useful tidbit with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

  328. xvideos
    Reply

    Hi! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay. I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.|

  331. Lazy Boys
    Reply

    It as nearly impossible to find knowledgeable people in this particular topic, however, you seem like you know what you are talking about! Thanks

  334. plumbing
    Reply

    Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this write-up and also the rest of the website is also very good.

  339. chatrubate
    Reply

    Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is fantastic, as well as the content!. Thanks For Your article about &.

  349. Indian College Porn
    Reply

    It as in reality a nice and helpful piece of information. I am satisfied that you simply shared this particular useful information around. Please keep us informed like this. Thank anyone for sharing.

  362. Bowtrol
    Reply

    This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!

  365. m88
    Reply

    You received a really useful blog I ave been right here reading for about an hour. I am a newbie as well as your good results is extremely considerably an inspiration for me.

  367. sửa cửa cuốn
    Reply

    Wow! This could be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Fantastic. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  378. CBD Oil Gummy
    Reply

    Nice guidelines, many because of the writer. It is comprehensible in my opinion now, the usefulness and importance is overwhelming. Many thanks yet again and best of luck!

  380. coming of age
    Reply

    This particular blog is obviously educating and also factual. I have found many helpful things out of this amazing blog. I ad love to go back every once in a while. Thanks a bunch!

  387. CBD Lotion
    Reply

    It as not that I want to replicate your web page, but I really like the layout. Could you tell me which theme are you using? Or was it especially designed?

  402. to learn more
    Reply

    Websites we recommend Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, as well as the content!

  403. pewdiepie
    Reply

    I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem. You are wonderful! Thanks!

  405. CBD Skin Care
    Reply

    That is a great tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere. Short but very precise info Thanks for sharing this one. A must read post!

  406. Low Voltage Colorado
    Reply

    Thank you, I ave just been looking for info about this topic for ages and yours is the best I have discovered till now. But, what about the conclusion? Are you sure about the source?

POST A COMMENT.

WordPress spam blocked by CleanTalk.