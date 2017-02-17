Ang side ni Cesar

In an interview with Cesar Montano by colleagues Shirley Pizarro and Dolly Anne Carvajal, after his son Diego Loyzaga lambasted him in social media, Cesar quipped, “I am hurt. But all I did was try and protect him like any father would.”

The award-winning actor and now a Tourism Department executive admitted that his son has a problem and that he needs help.

“There is nothing I want more than to be able to help him. I only want what’s best for him. He is my son. I love him,” said Cesar in a related interview.

Although no details were further discussed in Cesar’s interviews by Dolly Anne and by his publicist-spokesperson Shirley, both interviews centered on Cesar’s trying to help and protect Diego. Nothing from Diego’s laments and tirades were answered.

His big concern on the young actor’s sake was all the father was trying to look into.

*****

Ang “Wildflower” nga ni Maja Salvador ang i-pu-push na mailagay sa timeslot bago mag-TV Patrol.

Dahil sa tema at bigat ng casting nito, mala-“Passion de Amor” daw ang aura nito on early primetime, thus it deserves a timeslot na bongga.

Sa siksikang slots ngayon ng ABS-CBN, malamang na maiurong nga ang “Minute to Win It” to an earlier timeslot.

Kaya naman magkahalong nerbyos at excitement ang meron ngayon kay Maja dahil siya talaga itong bibida sa soap.

Sa kanya nakatuon ang kuwento at siya ang pinaka-bida. “Sayang naman di ba?” sey ng mga taong nasa likod ng produksyon.

Hindi pa batid kung kailan ito e-ere pero base sa aming natisod na info, this February rin daw ito mangyayari.

Kasama ni Maja sa “Wildflower” sina RK Bagatsing, Joseph Marco, Vin Abrenica at sina kapatid Pipo Tirso Cruz lll, Aiko Melendez, Wendell Ramos, Sunshine Cruz, Christian Vasquez at Priscilla Meirelles.

*****

Talking about being disturbing, are we among those few who seemed to take Kris Aquino’s text to the President seriously.

We are talking about Kris’s reported text message to Pres. Duterte on her plea not to put his former President and brother Noynoy to prison.

Since the news broke out about several quarters’ cry for justice for their departed SAF (Special Action Force) families, and the now President’s recommendation to begin its legal processes (Mamasapano case), supporters of the former President and those who still consider him to have no moral and legal obligations, began to get disturbed.

And Kris was the very first to react and her move could be described as ridiculous if not stupid at all.

This Kris could not really differentiate the reality from fantasy as she seems to still be living under magic spells, feng shui and the wonders of the stars and the moon.

She really feels their clan is among the chosen ones and can simply evade even the simplest form of “karma.”

Why could not she just let the wheels of justice take its course and do its own work for those who are asking for the truth and peace?

Duuuuhhhh!

*****

Pero how true ang tsikang ayaw raw pumayag ng The Greatest Love people na magalaw pa ang timeslot nila dahil nagrereyna na sila dun?

May mga sitsit na nagsasabing sa takbo kasi ng kuwento ng show ay na-reach na nito ang climax at papatapos na ito dapat very soon, pero may mga kumukontra rito.

Hmm… nakakaloka ha. Tila may kani-kaniya na ngang promo gimik ang bawat soap ng ABS-CBN dahil kahit sila-sila ay nag-iintrigahan?

Sa totoo lang kasi, tadtad na ng soaps ang Kapamilya network at medyo nakakaumay namang talaga na after mong tumawa sa “It’s Showtime” ay pulos mga iyakan, sampalan o dramahan ang mapapanood mo.

But they have reasons for doing such at bilang mga viewers, nasa atin naman ang desisyon di ba?

By: Manuel Idong