Ang Probinsyano stars thrill UAE fans

DUBAI — Hundreds of Filipinos from all over the United Arab Emirates trooped to Dubai on Saturday, December 3, as four of the biggest stars of FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano visited the Emirate as part of its thanksgiving tour: “Isang Pamilya Tayo”.

Held at the Al Nasr Leisureland, the show was opened by The Voice – Philippines Season 2 contender Daryl Ong who performed “Treasure”, “Stay” and “Basta’t Kasama Kita.”

After setting the mood, cheers rose from the audience as Pepe Herrera (Benjamin “Benny” Dimaapi in the series) came out, and shared the stage with Daryl.

Fitting as it is, Pepe and Daryl performed Gloc-9 and Ebe Dancel’s “Ang Probinsyano”, showcasing not only Daryl’s singing prowess, but also Pepe’s humorous side and outstanding vocals.

Going solo, Pepe then performed “Liwanag sa Dilim”, followed by a lively performance of Tropical Depression’s “Kapayapaan”.

Next to come out was Yassi Pressman with an all-out song and dance performance of “Crazy in Love.”

Before continuing with her next performance, Yassi took the chance to greet the audience, and thank everyone for their undying support for FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.

She then sang “Torete”, making the audience sing along with her.

The next performer for the evening was the ever so charming Xymon Ezekiel Pineda, who plays Honorio “Onyok” Amaba in the show.

Of the four artists, child wonder Xymon is seemingly the crowd favorite that night because of his wit and talent.

He is beyond epic. He may be so small, but the versatility of his talent was big enough to get everyone’s attention and keep their eyes on him.

Who can ever forget his mashup of “Tatlong Bibe”? The little guy sure has a way of making something extra fun and adorable with all his dance steps and witty humor.

Aside from Tatlong Bibe, he also sang a very cute version of “One Call Away”, making people go “aww!”

As if it still wasn’t cute enough, Xymon showed his “bibo” side with a spontaneous chit-chat with co-actor Pepe.

He actually showed off what he claimed was an Arabic version of Tatlong Bibe. Well, it didn’t sound anything near Arabic. But it didn’t matter because he was still so cute in the attempt!

After all the laughing, the two then finally welcomed on stage the star of the night, Coco Martin.

Loud cheers rose from the audience as the King of Philippine primetime television sang Sampaguita’s “Bonggahan”. His next song was “Superman” followed by “Wag Ka Nang Umiyak”.

Coco Martin’s succeeding performances were with his co-stars, first with Yassi, singing Yeng Constantino’s “Ikaw”, followed by a song and dance routine of Vhong Navarro’s Totoy Bibo with Pepe. His last song was Awit ng Kabataan with Xymon.

In a press conference before the event, Coco invited everyone to keep watching FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano as the show promises to unfold more exciting developments.

“Papunta na kami kay Tomas e, malapit na kaming mag tapat. Nalalapit na din ang pagtatapat namin ni Joaquin. Napadami pang kwentong mabubuksan,” he said.

Coco added that FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano focuses on the rich culture of Filipinos, as well as social issues that are currently being experienced in the Philippines.

“Gusto naming gawin yung kultura ng Pilipino — kung ano bang klase ang Pilipino. Yung pagiging magalang sa mga nakatatanda, [nag-po] po at opo, nagdadasal bago kumain at matulog. Yung mga bagay na medyo nakakalimutan na ng mga bata ngayon.

“Importante ang kultura natin kasi tayong mga Pilipino napaka rich ng culture natin. Isa sa mga mapagmamalaki natin ang pagiging matulungin, masipag, at marespeto sa kapwa. Yun ang binubuhay natin.

“At the same time kung ano mga nangyayari sa atin sa Plipinas. Kino combine namin yun,” Coco Martin added.

Saying that he knows how hard it is to be an overseas Filipino worker, Coco shared that he worked in Canada for nine years as a janitor, and urged all OFWs to “never give up.”

“Huwag lang mawawalan ng pag-asa. Alam nating tayo ang nandito pero tayo ang kinakapitan ng pamilya natin. Sobra kong naranasan ang lungkot [pero] hindi ako sumuko. “Sabi ko nga, kaya siguro ako naging blessed kasi alam siguro ni God na hindi ko iniisip ang sarili ko lang. Inuuna kong isipin ang family ko,” Coco Martin stressed.