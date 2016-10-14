Ang dalawang Mark sa buhay ni Winwyn Marquez

Namatay dahil sa cardiac arrest si Hermie, ang uncle at adoptive father ni Mark Herras, samantalang affected si Winwyn Marquez sa problema na kinakaharap ng kanyang half-brother na si Mark Anthony Fernandez.
Dalawang Mark ang nangangailangan ngayon ng pagmamahal ni Winwyn, ang kanyang boyfriend at ang kapatid niya.
Pagkansela sa UFC Fight Night walang kinalaman sa anti-drug campaign
Kanselado na ang UFC Fight Night Manila card na magaganap sana sa Mall of Asia Arena ngayong October 15, pero pinabulaanan ng mga organizer na may kinalaman sa cancellation ang anti-illegal drugs campaign ni President Rodrigo Duterte.
Postponed ang event dahil nagkaroon ng injury ang dating UFC champion na si BJ Penn. Imbyerna ang organizers ng UFC Fight Night sa mga tao na nagkakalat ng tsismis na may kinalaman sa cancellation ng laro ang giyera ni papa Rody laban sa illegal drugs.
Noong weekend, kumalat at pinag-usapan ang tsismis na hindi na matutuloy ang pagdaraos sa bansa natin ng UFC Fight at ng Miss Universe 2016, pero lumitaw ang the truth and nothing but the truth na may ibang dahilan.
Dahil sinagot na ng organizers ng UFC Fight Night ang isyu, ang paliwanag na lang ng Miss Universe Organization ang hinihintay tungkol sa balita na kanselado na rin ang staging sa Maynila ng prestigious international beauty pageant.
Rosanna Roces nagtatapang-tapangan lang sa Kamara
I’m sure, nagpapanggap lang na matapang pero kinakabahan si Rosanna Roces dahil nabanggit ang name niya sa hearing sa Kamara ng illegal drug trade sa New Bilibid Prisons.
Siguradung-sigurado ang witness na si Nonile Arile sa kanyang ibinulgar na nakita niya na dumadalaw sa drug lord na si Vicente Sy ang dating sexy star.
Kadiri ang depensa ni Osang na hindi siya kabit ni Vicente Sy dahil nagdadala lamang siya ng mga babae sa bilibid, kapalit ang bayad na P25,000. Mas maganda pa na pakinggan na kabit ng drug lord ang isang babae kesa sa mayabang na sagot nito na nagbebenta lamang siya ng laman. Kadiri talaga!!!
Alfred Vargas tagumpay sa pagbabawas ng timbang
Nagbunga na ang madalas na pagbisita ni Quezon City Representative Alfred Vargas sa gym dahil malaki ang nabawas sa timbang niya.
Happy si Alfred dahil nagbunga na ang kanyang mga pagdurusa na bawasan ang pagkain at i-torture ang sarili sa gym.
May mahabang panahon pa si Alfred para magpapayat bago mangyari sa July 2017 ang church wedding nila ng kanyang misis na si Yasmine.
Regine Velasquez nagpapapayat na rin
Season yata ng pagpapayat para sa mga artista dahil nagtagumpay din si Regine Velasquez sa pagbabawas ng timbang.
Mahigit sa 20 pounds ang nawala sa katawan ni Regine kaya bagets na bagets ang hitsura niya.
Naging determinado si Regine na magpapayat dahil sa pangungulit at suporta ng kanyang mister na si Ogie Alcasid.
Pagpapapayat ni Sharon Cuneta, naging inspirasyon ng ibang tao
Pinaka-winner sa lahat ng mga nagpapayat si Sharon Cuneta dahil halos 70 pounds ang nabawas sa timbang niya.
Hoping si Sharon na papayat pa siya bago mangyari ang two-night concert niya sa The Theater ng Solaire Resort & Casino sa October 15 at October 22.
Naging inspirasyon si Sharon ng mga kababaihan na nawalan ng pag-asa na magpapayat. Kung nagawa raw ni Sharon na magbawas ng timbang, makakaya rin daw nila.
