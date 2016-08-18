Andi Eigenmann, starlet na naman ang peg

Hindi naman siguro isisisi sa showbiz media ni Andi Eigenmann ang intriga sa kanyang “echosera” siya dahil naungkat na naman nga uli ang lumang isyu niya kay Jake Ejercito.
Dahil napag-usapan (may isang nangumusta sa estado ng friendship nila) last time sa presscon ng Camp Sawi, siyempre may mga bagay na magkukunek uli sa dalawa kahit feel naming ayaw na nila itong pag-usapan.
Lalo na yung isyu na nagulat daw si Andi na gusto rin palang mag-showbiz nitong si Jake eh ang dami pang ek-ek or words to that effect, re: his exposure sa Eat Bulaga last summer.
Napaka-consistent naman ng poging anak ni Pres.-Mayor Erap Estrada na pinagbigyan lang nila noon ang Eat Bulaga dahil summer time at wala siyang schooling, at ngayong balik-aral siya, never na sisingit ang showbiz.
Akala namin dati ay nawala na ang Jake item kay Andi noong makasakay ito sa Best Actress winning ng nanay niya sa Cannes.
Aktres na aktres na nga ang “peg” niya, pero bakit ngayon eh parang starlet na naman siya?
Anyway, baka ikako dahil sa movie na Camp Sawi na malapit nang ipalabas. Sa totoo lang, sa ganda at excitement ng trailer, parang hindi naman dapat gamitin pa ang ganung isyu kay Andi.
Besides, hindi lang siya ang bida sa movie dahil naruruon sina Bela Padilla, Arci Munoz, Yassi Pressman at Sam Milby.
*****
Anak nina Janice de Belen at John Estrada, piniling gamitin sa showbiz ang apelyido ng ina
Maganda naman ang explanation ni Inah de Belen hinggil sa payo sa kanyang i-drop ang surname niyang Estrada ngayong pinasok na din niya ang showbiz.
Sa GMA 7 pumirma ng kontrata ang magandang dalaga nina Janice at John Estrada at sinabi nitong naipaliwanag sa kanya ng GMA 7 ang dahilan kung bakit mas magandang de Belen ang gamitin niyang screen surname.
“Bukod daw po kasi sa madami na ang Estrada sa showbiz, malilito pa raw po ang mga tao kung kanino ako connected. At least nga naman, pag de Belen mas madali nilang mai-kunek sa mama ko,” paliwanag ni Inah.
Wala naman daw isyu sa tatay niyang si John na maayos dinniyang nakausap tungkol sa isyu at pinayuhan pa nga raw ito na mas maging propesyonal sa lahat ngayong tatahakin na nito ang magulong showbiz life.
Well, hanga rin kami sa bagets at siyempre sa parents niya lalo na kay John na mayroong malawak na pang-unawa sa mga bagay-bagay.
For as long as hindi naman tatanggalin sa totoong rehistro ng name ni Inah ang Estrada surname, wala naman dapat na ikabahala si papa John, di ba?
*****
Sharon Cuneta, mas pumayat pa
Hmmm. . . Mukha ngang may magandang kinauwian ang pagpapapayat program ni mega Sharon Cuneta.
Bukod sa malakas ang loob ni Mega na i-announce sa buong mundo na naka-taped ang mga The Voice Kids episodes na napapanood natin (at least two weeks daw), very confident din si Mega na sabihing mas pumayat na siya kumpara sa dati.
Kaya naman doble ang excitement namin (siyempre kasama ako noh, hahaha!) sa paparating na finals ng The Voice Kids dahil “live” nating masasaksihan ang bagong pumayat na Sharon Cuneta.
Well, that is a very good news dahil matagal nang naghihintay ang mga projects for her na kailangang slimmer and sexier siya.
*****
Nagbibidang aktres, may backer na maimpluwensiyang tao
Gaano kaya katotoo ang tsismis tungkol sa isang nagbibida na ring leading lady na umano’y hawak ngayon ng isang maimpluwensyang tao?
Ang tsika, can afford na raw ito ngayong bumili ng mga properties na milyones ang halaga at natupad na nito ang dream na makapasyal sa mga bansang noon ay sa movies lang niya nakikita.
Pero ang pinaka-bonggang dream come true raw para sa leading lady na ito ay yung matutupad nitong pangarap na maging leading man ang isang bonggang-bonggang aktor na ilusyon ng marami.
Ang tsismis kasi, ang kanyang maimpluwensyang “friend” ang silent co-producer ng project na pagbibidahan din niya na siyempre pa raw ay ni-request niya dahil kung maghihintay lang siya ng “himala” eh baka abutin siya ng matagal bago maging leading lady ni bonggang-bonggang aktor.
At para masiguro umano na magkakaroon siya ng chance na maka-bonding ng wagas ang bonggang-bonggang aktor, kailangan daw na may mga eksena silang sa abroad pa kukunan.
Ibang klase rin kapag umiral ang pagiging “smooth operator” nitong si nagbibidang leading lady, huh!
Aabangan nga natin iyan kung saang abroad kaya sila pupunta, hahahaha! O baka naman sa “tabi-tabi po” lang iyan, di kaya?
