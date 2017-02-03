Ancajas defends IBF title with TKO win

DUBAI – International Boxing Federation world junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas has successfully defended his junior bantamweight title against Mexico’s Jose Alfredo Rodriguez via an eighth round TKO, January 29 at The Venetian in Macau, China.

Hailing from Davao del Norte, Ancajas, 25, showed his expertise in boxing as he exploited his jabs, left straights and swift movements throughout the battle.

Rodriguez, a veteran of more than 30 fights, reportedly injured his right shoulder due to Ancajas’ solid left straights.

“Una, nagpapasalamat ako ng malaki sa ating panginoong Diyos at sa mga sumusuporta sa akin lalo na sa aking pamilya at sa team ko,” Ancajas was quoted by philboxing.com.

For his part, Manager-trainer Joven Jimenez said that Ancajas has already captured Rodriguez in the second round.

According to records, the Filipino boxer improved his records to 26 wins, one loss, one draw with 17 knockouts while the 27-year-old Mexican dropped to 32-5-0-19.

“Once again the Filipino has proven we are world class. Jerwin is such a humble and hardworking athlete who should be the role model of current and aspiring boxers,” Games and Amusement Board Chairman Abraham Mitra said in the same report.

By: Ryan Namia