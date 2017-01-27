An interpreter or not?

Is Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc., once again playing “dedma” on the recent issue on our Philippine bet Maxine Medina’s possible getting an interpreter for the Miss Universe 2016 pageant day (assuming she makes it to the top 6?)

That has been the subject in the social media especially after Maxine got flak on her manner of answering questions in English, which accordingly needs improvement.

If we were to follow the rule, it is the beauty organization which has the right in deciding whether it will allow the delegate or not to have an interpreter should the need arise.

Sounds confusing and intriguing, but if that is real and true, then how come we only get to know of such rule nowadays?

And as an added seemingly insult to us, we’ve learned from some sources that Binibining Pilipinas, Inc, that sends official delegates to various international beauty pageants has long declared Philippines as an English-speaking country, thus no need for interpreter in those beaucons.

But should not we listen to previous winners of Miss Universe who feel the need for an interpreter to ensure victory and at the least, save face from further emba-rrassment that may happen should Maxine continue with her classical malapro-pism?

If these previous winners believe that having an interpreter in the contest does not only prepare you to express better but also is a ‘tactic’ even by those who fluently speak English and yet request interpreters, who are we to deny and not encourage our bet to have one?

******

Pumayat ngayon si Julie Ann San Jose.

Kumpara nung last time namin itong makahuntahan, mas lumakas ang appeal at confidence ng bidang aktres sa “Pinulot Ka Lang sa Lupa”, ang latest teleserye ng GMA 7 na magsisimula na this January.

Hango ito sa same movie title na pinagbidahan noon nina Lorna Tolentino, Maricel Soriano, Eddie Garcia at Gabby Concepcion.

Pero dahil isinalin ito sa TV, mas pinalaki, binago ang kuwento at mas maraming mga bagong karakter ang soap under direk Gina Alajar.

Si Julie Ann ang papapel na Santina, ang orig role ni LT na makakabangga ni LJ Reyes as Angeli over Benjamin Alves as Efraim, na anak ng umampon sa kanilang si Jean Garcia na sa movie ay role naman ni Eddie Garcia.

“Maraming mga twists and turns and subplots kasi nga TV. Pero basically, yung concept ng pagkapulot, pag-ampon at pag-aagawan sa atensyon at pagmamahal ng adoptive mother nila at ng bidang lalaki, dun iikot ang kuwento,” sey ni direk Gina na amazed na amazed sa talent ng mga artista niya.

Simple nitong paglalarawan kay Julie Ann, “she has grown into a fine young woman. May pinaghuhugutan ang bata. Gagaling pa siya. Si LJ naman, she is a best actress winner already at nakikita ko iyan dito. Lahat sila, nararamdaman kong bagay sa soap na ito and they will give this a newer look and taste.”

******

Meanwhile, bukod tanging “nakapag-usap na at nag-uusap pa kami,” ang mga salitang binitawan ng isang GMA 7 executive hinggil sa isyu ni Ara Mina sa same teleserye.

Nanggulat din kasi ang sex actress nang bigla itong maglitanya ng galit o hinanakit niya sa kanyang social media kaugnay ng diumano’y disrespect sa kanyang kakayahan at pagiging artista.

May mahalagang papel si Ara sa soap at yung karakter niya ang makakalaban ni Jean Garcia sa serye.

Balitang hindi pa bumabalik uli para makapag-taping si Ara, pero bukas na raw ito uli para sa usapang-work.

Maugong din ang naging biruan na hindi raw kaya nagselos si Ara nang mabalitaan nitong dinalaw at sinundo sa taping ng dati niyang bf na si Jomari Yllana si Jean.

Nauugnay kasi ang dalawa sa ngayon at tila mayroon nga silang magandang friendship.

*****

Speaking of friendship, yun daw ang maipagmamalaki ni Martin del Rosario na mayroon siya para sa mga female friends niya.

Hindi naman daw sa ayaw niyang mag-commit or what, pero talaga lang daw hindi niya priority ang magkaroon ng gf sa ngayon.

“I’m enjoying my freedom and my career. Mahirap naman pong pagsabay-sabayin ang ganun. Yung studies ko nga on hold din, pero malay natin. Sabi nga nila, parang magnanakaw daw ang love, pag tinamaan ka, bulls eye, kahit anong oras, kahit saan. Pero sa ngayon po talaga, in-enjoy ko ang pagiging single ko at ang karir ko,” sey ni Martin.

Isa ang karakter ni Martin sa mga bagong karakter na i-introduce sa soap at makaka-triangle siya nina Benjamin at Julie Ann.

Huli niyang nakatrabaho si Julie Ann at magkapatid ang role nila, pero this time, may love angle na between them.

Kaya nang tanungin namin ito kung posible bang may something na madiscover o madevelop sa kanila ngayon, sagot nito, “marami pong possiblities. Ang masisiguro ko po sa inyo, we’re good friends at maganda ang foundation ng friendship namin.”

By: Manuel Idong