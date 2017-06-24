FREE LEGAL AID & SEMINAR

Employment Laws in the UAE

30 June 2017 (Friday)

2:30 PM at Philippine Consulate, Dubai

● Know your rights as employees

● Limited and Unlimited Contracts

● Offer Letters

● Probationary Period

● Free Zone Employment Visa

● Abscondment

● Abusive employment practices

● Labour Case

● Employment Benefits

● Labour Ban

● Wage Protection System

● Gratuity Pay

● Resignation/Termination

Better safe than Sorry. Register for free and get your Certificate of Participation. To register,email gulflaw@ gulflaw.info or call 04-4449404.

Amount of salary during the Ramadan period

Atty. Barney, I am newly employed here in Dubai and my contract started only last 05 June 2017. I am a Filipino and non-Muslim. I was told by my co-workers that during this Ramadan period our working hours shall be reduced by 2 hours, however our employer required us to render work for the usual 8 working hours per day. Is Ramadan timing applicable to me considering that I am not a Muslim and will it affect the salary due to me at the end of the month? – Timothy

Ramadan timing is applicable to both Muslims and non-Muslims. The UAE Labour Law states that during Ramadan, the normal working hours shall be reduced by 2 hours. The reduction of 2 working hours will not decrease your monthly salary. You will still get paid the same amount of salary as if you have worked for 8 hours per day. In your case, the additional work you rendered for 2 hours is considered as overtime. As a result, you are entitled to get an overtime pay for the additional 2 hours rendered at the end of your 6-hour shift during Ramadan. Your overtime pay is equal to 125% of your hourly rate multiplied by the number of overtime hours. At the end of the month, you will be receiving your regular salary plus your overtime pay.

Lasing na Driver – Deported

Atty. Barney, ang asawa ko po ay naka-aksidente sa daan habang nagmamaneho mula Sharjah patungong Dubai. Pinaki-usapan po namin yung nabangga na huwag nang tumawag ng pulis at aregluhin nalang namin ang dapat bayaran. Dahil hindi namin siya mabayaran agad, siya po ay nagbanta na magsasampa ng kaso dahil lasing po ang asawa ko nang mangyari ang aksidente. Totoo po bang deportation ang parusa dito? Rima

Ang pagmamaneho nang lasing ay itinuturing na mabigat na kasalanan sa UAE. Ito ay may kaparusahang pagkakabilanggo at deportation kung ang may sala ay isang banyaga. Ang multa ay umaabot sa AED 20,000 bukod pa sa suspensyong dulot ng 24 na black points sa iyong lisensya. Kung ang aksidente ay nagresulta sa kamatayan, ang may sala ay kailangang magbayad ng AED 200,000 blood money.